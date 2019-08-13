HANOVER – Hanover County will hold a public information meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, concerning the major construction project of widening Sliding Hill Road to four lanes between Atlee Station Road (Route 637) and New Ashcake Road (Route 643).
The meeting, which will be conducted in the auditorium of Atlee High School at 9414 Atlee Station Rd. in Mechanicsville, is scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
The purpose of the public information meeting is to give the public an opportunity to review the planned project and understand how construction will affect travel in the corridor.
Construction could begin this month and take about 16 months to complete.
The purpose of the project is to increase capacity, improve traffic operations and safety, and provide a contiguous four-lane roadway between Interstate 95 and New Ashcake Road.
Staff will review project plans, schedule, work phases, traffic impacts, and lane restrictions during the meeting. Time will be allotted for questions and answers.
For information about the project, contact the Department of Public Works at 804-365-6181, email publicworks@hanovercounty.gov. The mailing address is P.O. Box 470, Hanover, VA 23069.The department is located in the Administration Building at 7516 County Complex Rd. at the Hanover County Government Center Complex.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.