ASHLAND -- The widening of Sliding Hill Road to four lanes between Atlee Station Road and New Ashcake Road is expected to begin on Monday, Sept. 9. This project also will include other improvements such as adding sidewalks and bicycle paths.
Over an estimated 15 months of construction, this section of Sliding Hill Road will be widened into a four-lane divided highway with turn lanes. Sidewalks will be constructed along select portions of the corridor, and bicycle accommodations will continue along the entire improved section.
Upgrades will be made to the traffic signals at Atlee Station Road, Kings Charter Drive and Air Park Road. A pedestrian signal and crossing will be added to the signal at Kings Charter Drive.
During construction, which is expected to last until December 2020, the Department of Public Works urges drivers who use this section of Sliding Hill Road to consider alternate routes. The department also notes that the orange barrels used in such projects can be disorienting and urges drivers to use caution at all times when approaching them. Traffic patterns will change throughout the project.
The contractor is Curtis Contracting Inc.
For more information, call the Hanover County Department of Public Works at 804-365-6181 or email Publicworks@hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
