HANOVER – While Democrats swept through the commonwealth on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to regain control of the Senate and House of Delegates in the Virginia General Assembly, Hanover County voters stayed close to their conservative roots. And they headed to the polls in significant numbers.
“Historically, local elections in Hanover have maintained a 25% turnout on average, but this election was closer to a gubernatorial with 53% voter turnout,” Voter Registrar/Director of Elections Teresa “Teri” Smith said.
“Hanover, once again, brought out our enthusiastic voters. From hard-fought races, to write-in campaigns, there was never a dull moment for our Officers of Elections,” she said.
The battle for the 97th District seat in the House attracted considerable attention for months after a controversial fight between the incumbent, Christopher K. Peace, and Scott A. Wyatt. They are both Republicans.
Despite a write-in campaign for Peace spearheaded by some county Republicans, Wyatt bested Democrat Kevin D. Washington of New Kent County with 11,902 votes, 60.35%, to 5,033, 25.52%. Write-in, as it is listed on the Virginia State Board of Elections, garnered 2,787, 14.13%.
“All of Hanover’s 37 precincts (including Central Absentee), remained steady throughout the day, ending with a higher than usual voter turnout for a local election,” Smithson said.
Hanover County’s election results are as follows:
Senate District 4 – Ryan T. McDougle, Republican, 21,103, 68.81%; R. Stanton “Stan” Scott, Democrat, 9,437, 30.77; and write-in, 128, 0.42%.
Senate District 9 – Jennifer L. McClellan, Democrat, 1,913, 58.99%; Mark E. Lewis Jr., Libertarian, 1,262, 38.91%; and write-in, 68, 2.10%.
Senate District 12 – Siobhan S. Dunnavant, Republican, 4,329, 69.41%; Debra H. Rodman, Democrat, 1,905, 30.54%; and write-in, 3, 0.05%.
House of Delegates District 55 – H.F. “Buddy” Fowler Jr., Republican, 12,845, 61.97%; Morgan K. Goodman, Democrat, 7,855, 37.89%; and write-in, 29, 0.14%.
Commonwealth’s Attorney – R.E. “Trip” Chalkley III, 34,853, 98.63%; and write-in, 485, 1.37%.
Sheriff – David R. Hines, 34,289, 98.53%; and write-in, 510, 1.47%.
Commissioner of Revenue – T. Scott Harris, 34,944, 99.05%; and write-in, 334, 0.95%.
Treasurer – M. Scott Miller, 35,180, 98.98%; and write-in, 361, 1.02%.
Soil and Water Conservation Director Hanover-Caroline District – Donald L. Wells, 25,986, 55.29%; George T. Rice, 20,513, 43.65%; and write-in, 499, 1.06%.
Board of Supervisors Ashland District – Faye Oliff Prichard, 3,791, 97.33%; and write-in, 104, 2.67%.
Board of Supervisors Beaverdam District – Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley Jr., 4,267, 73.20%; C.B. Robens, 1,524, 26.15%; and write-in, 38, 0.65%.
Angela C. Kelly-Wiecek, 5,408, 95.84%; and write-in, 235, 4.16%.
Board of Supervisors Cold Harbor District – F. Michael Herzberg IV, 3,542, 65.64%; James P. Doran II, 1,821, 33.75%; and write-in, 33, 0.61%.
Board of Supervisors Henry District – Sean M. Davis, 4,330, 74.18%; Daryl Henry Chesley, 1,453, 24.89; and write-in, 54, 0.93%.
Board of Supervisors Mechanicsville District – W. Canova Peterson IV, 4,400, 97.35%; and write-in, 120, 2.65%.
Board of Supervisors South Anna District – Susan P. “Sue” Dibble, 3,515,
62.38%; Clara James Scott, 2,105, 37.36%; and write-in, 15, 0.27%.
“Hanover County citizens should be proud of their 207 Officers of Elections and 99 High School Student Pages that facilitated Tuesday’s election. There were no reports of longs lines or major issues due to the efforts of these special citizens that serve,” she added.
“The voting year will begin on March 3, 2020, with the Presidential Primary, followed by our Ashland Town Election in May, another Primary Election and June, and then, of course, the Presidential Election in on November,” Smithson continued.
“Ask anyone that participates in the election, and the answer will be consistent, it is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, and at the same time, take part in making history,” she said.
“With each election,” she said, “we strive to improve the process for our citizens. Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for our voters.”
“This year, we rolled out an initiative to bring attention to our Annual Absentee Application program,” Smithson said. “This process allows a citizen with physical disabilities to apply once a year, and a ballot will be mailed to them for every election they are eligible. We put together packets with Annual Applications with instructions and made them available to all of our Curbside Voters.”
Smithson welcomes Hanover County voters to become involved in the election process.
For more information on the Annual Absentee process, becoming an Officer of Election, or taking part in the High School Student Page Program, email HanoverVoting@hanovercounty.gov.
