HANOVER -- Hanover County is celebrating its 300th birthday in 2020 and will celebrate at multiple events throughout the year. Sponsorship opportunities are available for four Signature Events approved by the citizens committee planning the celebration:
Scotchtown’s 300th Anniversary Festival on May 30 at Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown;
The Ashland Strawberry Faire on June 6;
The Hanover Tomato Festival on July 11;
Culminating the celebration will be a Birthday Ceremony with special guest speakers on Oct. 17. This ceremony will include the opening of the Hanover Museum of History & Culture.
The Oct. 17 Celebration will include special exhibits, music and re-enactors around and in the historic Courthouse, one of the nation’s oldest. Come out and tour the new museum.
Sponsorship opportunities for Hanover County’s 300th birthday celebration will range from $500 to $7,500. Sponsors can donate cash or in-kind services for the celebration generally in various categories.
Categories include “Celebration Sponsor” of $500; “Hanover’s Heritage” of $1,000; “Henry Clay” of $2,500; and “Patrick Henry” of $5,000. You also can sponsor specific items that are associated with the celebration. These specific items include a commemorative video, a commemorative program, historical displays, lamp post banners, historical re-enactors and “birthday cake” or cupcakes.
A sponsorship guide with all prices and payment options is available on the Hanover County Parks & Recreation webpage. You can access the link directly at www.hanovercounty.gov/300CelebrationSponsor
Sponsors will receive:
m Prominent placement of logo on general collateral for the Hanover 300th Celebration, and on any signature event signage, advertisements, online and social media;
Recognition on or near the designated asset;
On-site promotional opportunities at signature events.
For more information on the county’s 300th birthday celebration, visit the 300th birthday page on the county website at www.hanovercounty.gov/2020-Celebration.
You also can email hanover300@hanovercounty.gov or call the County Administrator’s office at 804-365-6005.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
