HENRICO – Christopher Bell made winning look easy.
Driving the No. 20 Rheem Toyota in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway Friday night, Bell led just twice – for 238 laps – and took the checkered flag in the first race of the 2019 Xfinity Series playoff season.
Bell won the first two stages as well. The second-place driver, Austin Cindric in the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford, led just eight of the 12 laps left.
The win, Bell’s seventh of the season, clinches him a berth in the round of eight in the playoffs.
“This is a very, very important race,” Bell said. “Because if you win this one, not only do you get locked into the round of eight, but you’ve got two back-to-back weeks and then an off week in there. So we’re living stress-free for a long time now, and I’m very thankful for that.”
Cindric started in the lead, but Bell loomed in his rear-view mirror, overtaking him on lap 7.
Bell held the lead through the start of the second stage. Brandon Jones, in the No. 19 Freightliner Toyota, passed Bell on lap 80, and Cindric regained the lead for two circuits on lap 84.
Once Bell took over again on lap 86, no one could get past him until the checkered flag came out for his third win at Richmond.
Bell wanted to atone for a poor showing in April’s ToyotaCare 250 in which he finished 16th.
“It’s a shame that I screwed it up in April because I felt we had a great opportunity to make it 4-for-4,” Bell said, crediting crew chief Jason Ratcliffe for his successes at Richmond. “I think it’s just him. He’s got a really good package here and our cars just get around here really good for some reason.”
But Ratcliffe was not ready to take all the credit. He said his driver helps them quickly bring the cars up to speed.
“He does a nice job here, honestly,” Ratcliffe said. “We brought three cars down. There’s been a tire change, there’s a lot of different variables that have changed, and our setups kind of evolved as well.
“[Bell] has a good knack of getting us where we need to be in practice. I think that’s the key here at Richmond, it’s not dialing yourself out, actually. It’s coming off the truck fast, making the right changes and trying to anticipate what you’re going to have tonight.”
Cole Custer, in the No. 00 GoBowling Ford, finished third, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford Performance Ford. Despite his brief lead, Jones finished out of the top 10 in 11th place, the position at which he started the race.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
