RICHMOND – Martin Truex Jr. recovered from a spin on lap 316 to win Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400, sweeping both Monster Energy Cup races at Richmond Raceway this year after going winless at short tracks through the first 14 seasons of his Cup career and leading Joe Gibbs Racing to podium sweep.
Truex was sent into a slide when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. locked up the left front tire and drifted up into Truex’s No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota. But the spin didn’t prove too costly as Truex only fell back to third behind his JGR teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. And just as he excelled on the long run to overtake pole sitter Brad Keselowski on lap 54 and win Stage 1, Truex used the final green flag run of the race to propel him past Busch within the final 30 circuits.
“Man, I don't know what to say, I really don't,” Truex said. “I'm speechless, just an unbelievable job by all my guys.
“Had a heck of a race with Kyle and Denny all night long really, and we just kept plugging away at it, kept plugging away at it, as we always do,” Truex said. “We just keep digging and we never quit. Next thing you know, catching the 18 for the lead, I'm like, cool, all right, here we go.
His second triumph this year at Richmond Raceway made it back-to-back wins for Truex for the first time in his Cup career as he also won the first round of the playoffs last weekend at Las Vegas. It’s also his sixth win of the season – the most of any driver so far – and the 25th of his career.
“Man, to sweep Richmond finally is pretty awesome, as much as we've led here coming into this year, and just thanks to everybody,” Truex said. “It's pretty amazing.”
The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion so far has gone 2-for-2 in the first two races of the playoff-opening Round of 16 with a Round of 12-clinching win still up for grabs at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s unpredictable ROVAL.
After the end of Stage 1, a fast pit stop carried Busch past Truex, and the driver of the no. 18 Toyota waded his way through heavy lapped traffic to fend off the driver of the no. 19 and win Stage 2. Busch also inherited the lead when Truex spun out with less than 90 laps to go, but ultimately couldn’t hold off Truex’s final charge.
“We led a lot of laps. We were up front a lot. But when I was out front, [Truex] could keep the closest distance to me. That kind of worried me for a finish like that in the long run,” Busch said. “But our M&M's guys did a great job, and we brought a fast race car here to Richmond, and I think all the JGR cars were pretty respectable there, so really awesome job by everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota, and being able to have some really good pieces to go out there and race with.”
Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin ran up front throughout the evening and ultimately came home in third.
“We were kind of third best there, that's kind of where we ended up,” Hamlin said. “Happy with maximizing the day that I thought I was capable of, and good effort, and we'll go to the ROVAL and have some fun now.”
Joe Gibbs Racing at first appeared to capture its first sweep of the top four positions as an organization, but Erik Jones, after initially rebounding from a rough 36th-place finish at Vegas to place fourth, was dealt even more disappointment after failing post-race inspection. He was stripped of his fourth-place finish and relegated to a last-place result of 38th.
Keselowski took fourth, and Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top 10. Bubba Wallace (12th) recorded his second top 15 in the last three races and Matt DiBenedetto, who earned points in the first stage of Saturday’s race, finished 14th.
As for the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR playoffs, Joey Logano worked his way up through the field from the back-end to salvage his race with a 11th place result, Chase Elliott finished 13th after running seventh for much of the race, Aric Almirola wound up 16th, Ryan Blaney ran 17th, Kurt Busch couldn’t quite bounce-back from a tough run at Las Vegas with an 18th-place run. The Hendrick Motorsports drivers of Alex Bowman and William Byron struggled with finishes of 23rd and 24th, respectively.
With Truex locked into the Round of 12, he’ll have nothing to lose as he goes for more bonus points at the ROVAL. The pressure’s also off of Kevin Harvick (second), Kyle Busch (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth), Brad Keselowski (fifth), and Joey Logano (sixth) as they all sit at least 50 points ahead of Alex Bowman in 13th. The Top 12 drivers at the end of the ROVAL race will continue their quest for the championship in the Round of 12 at Dover, Talladega and Kansas.
Chase Elliott, in seventh, has a notable cushion of 36 points over 13th place. Kyle Larson ranks eighth, 24 points to the good. Ryan Newman moved up to ninth, 13 points ahead of Bowman, while Blaney holds 10th (8 points ahead of 13th), Almirola ranks 11th (three points ahead) and Byron hangs on in 12th (two points ahead).
Bowman (13th, two points back of 12th), Jones (14th, three points back), Bowyer (15th, five points back) and Kurt Busch (16th, 15 points back) are all on the outside looking in. A win at the ROVAL for any of the playoff drivers not yet locked in will automatically secure them a berth in the Round of 12.
Nick Vandeloecht is sports editor of Powhatan Today and Goochland Gazette. He can be reached at nvandeloecht@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.