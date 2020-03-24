RICHMOND -- Governor Ralph Northam officially announced the closing of schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia during his daily press conference on Monday.
The closure was to take effect at midnight on Tuesday. The order impacts all K-12 schools, both public and private.
The Governor noted that, as of Monday, 254 cases had been reported in Virginia. The state has suffered with six losses due to the pandemic.
Northam also issued reminders of what businesses and eateries may remain open during the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
While emphasizing the continuation of people gathering only in a maximum number of 10, he did say that essential businesses could stay open. Restaurants may serve customers by providing drive-thru, curbside delivery and home delivery. Necessary businesses, including pharmacies and banks, also will continue to operate.
Lasst Wednesday, Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, had extended the days students will be out of the classroom due to COVID-19. He had announced that county schools will be closed through April 12. He said the decision was based on “careful consideration and in the interest of public health and safety.”
Taking action on March 18, Gill said, was in an effort to “help you plan well in advance.”
In addition to classroom studies, Gill said the closing includes “all extracurricular events and use of our buildings by any group. We will continue to reassess our decision to determine if any further closures are necessary beyond this time.”
“These are extraordinary times, and we continue to take extraordinary measures to do our part to help prevent and contain the further spread of COVID-19 within our community,” he said. “During the extended closure, we remain committed to serving our students and families, from providing food to developing countless learning resources and strategies for students at all grade levels at 25 schools.”
Gill said the division’s team “has worked tirelessly to support our students, families, and community” at all levels. “I am grateful and in awe of their incredible efforts. I am equally thankful for your patience, kindness, and understanding as we navigate this new territory together.”
With the system still under a state of emergency at the local, state, and national level, the superintendent pointed out that Governor Northam had “declared a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people to address this issue further.”
“We understand that this is a significant disruption to your daily lives as we all work to adjust to our new normal,” Gill continued. “We do not make these decisions lightly, but we believe this is the best decision to help further protect our community. We continue to ask for your patience, understanding, and support during this difficult and unprecedented situation in our community and country.”
Gill said parents and guardians, as well as administrators, staff and students, may have questions about several issues, including makeup days and SOL (Standards of Learning) testing. He did say that the testing “may be causing you some anxiety. As a result, please read the following updates that we hope will address many of your concerns.”
Makeup days, SOLs,
and Graduation Requirements
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is working to address all of these issues and more. The VDOE recently expressed its desire to provide greater flexibility in these areas. When official guidance is received, Gill said the district will share it with those concerned.
Food Service
Free curbside student food service will continue Monday through Friday through the extended closure at all five previously identified locations, including Spring Break, while supplies last. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/HanoverMealService.
Building Access and Staff Availability
All school division offices will remain closed to the public due to ongoing health and safety concerns. However, division leaders, school administrators, teachers, and others will continue to work remotely and be available to students and families via email. To access the employee email directory, visit http://hcps.us/contact_us/employee_directory.
Teachers will be off during Spring Break as they would normally.
Learn-from-Home Initiative
“Our team is already working hard to prepare learning materials and resources for the additional two-week closure. We will communicate more details when they are available,” Gill added.
As a reminder, the learning activities created by the system’s teachers and specialists are designed to reinforce skills and engage students in learning. They are not a substitute for classroom instruction. As a result, he said they do not expect students to master this material on their own, and these activities will not be graded.
All families who have access to high-speed internet are encouraged to access these resources online at http://bit.ly/HCPSLearnfromHome and complete and save assignments digitally. “If you have internet access, but not printing capabilities, your child can also use loose-leaf paper to work on many of the assignments,” the superintendent said.
“We will continue to provide paper packets to families who do not have high-speed internet access, or to families who express a specific need for printed materials,” he said.
Gill also said that the demand for printed learning materials “is much greater than expected and our supplies are low at several schools. Our staff is working as hard and quickly as possible to print additional copies on-site. If needed, we will extend pick-up hours and/or days to ensure that all students receive these materials.”
“In the meantime, we will continue to work hard at all levels to help provide support to our students and families during the extended closure. As always, thank you for your continued support of our efforts to help keep our students and staff healthy and safe. We will continue to provide updates as needed,” he concluded.
Hanover County Public Schools contributed to this report.
