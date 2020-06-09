WADE

WADE, Stephannie L., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Jackie Wade. Stephannie is survived by her children, Andy Aigner (Melissa), Adam Aigner (Kelly), Aharon Mundy (JW) and Wade West (Kristy); 11 grandchildren, Savannah, Raleigh, Anniston, John, Easten, Isaac and Grace Aigner, Ashbey and Bryar Mundy and Corinne and Collin West; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Jeff Wade (Janet); a sister, Sandra Gifford (Mark); a special friend, Tommy Raikes; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Stephannie retired from Hanover County Schools as a bus driver after 39 years of service. She loved purple, “I Love Lucy” and especially all things “Wizard of Oz.” The family received friends Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service was held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Kent Professional Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 242, Providence Forge, Va. 23140 or Ashland Police Department Foundation at ashlandpolicefoundation.org or 601 England St., Ashland, Va. 23005.

