HANOVER -- Minutes before announcing his decision appointing Sterling Daniel as the new Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover County School Board, Canova Peterson acknowledged the service of the man who is being replaced.
Roger Bourassa, who resigned his position as chair of the panel late last year, sat silently in the audience as Peterson prepared to name his successor.
After acknowledging the presence of school administration officials and a number of school board members, Peterson recognized the former Mechanicsville representative on the panel.
“I don’t see any others except one very important person, the past school board member from the Mechanicsville District, Mr. Roger Bourassa,” Peterson said. “Thank you for being here and thank you for the service you’ve provided over the past six years.”
Shortly after, Peterson named Daniel as the new representative, a choice he said was not easy due to the excellent pool of candidates.
“We had four people who put their names up for this nomination for the seat in Mechanicsville,” Peterson said. “I thought at the time that I would have exactly what I had: a situation where I could not make a bad choice,” Peterson said, alluding to the qualifications of all four candidates.
Ryan Hudson, Stan Scott and Michael Allen also applied for the appointment. “After interviewing all four of them, I was still in the position that I could not make a bad choice,” Peterson said. “I thank all of them for their willingness to serve.”
Daniel is employed as the finance manager for VCU’s School of Humanities and Science, a lifelong resident of Hanover County, and the father of two boys, a fourth-grader and kindergartner. “I want to thank my family for also making this commitment with me,” he said as he accepted the appointment.
Daniel said having young kids in school played an important role in his decision to seek the position. “I am not active in the political circle. I’m simply just a parent who was willing to serve sand I look forward to contributing to the work of the school board.”
“I appreciate the trust you are placing in me for this important role,” Daniel said. “Having grown up in Mechanicsville and spending my life here, it’s a great honor to be able to serve the community on the school board.”
Daniel acknowledged his entry on the panel comes at a time when a myriad of important issues are being considered.
“It seems there is no shortage of complex, difficult challenges facing the school board at this time, so I look forward to getting involved immediately and working with the good folks on the board. I look forward to continuing Hanover’s long tradition of success in public schools.”
Ashland District supervisor Faye Prichard, also a VCU administrator, welcomed Daniel aboard and said the budget specialist comes to Hanover with rave reviews.
“When Mr. Daniel came forward, I started to ask around . . . and I’ve been there 25 years, and this is the first time I didn’t hear a single negative response,” Prichard said.
“My colleagues at VCU concur that this is one of the most upstanding and forthright people that they have worked with and many of our colleagues at VCU are extending their congratulations,” she continued.
The Daniel family is no stranger to Hanover government. Elizabeth Daniel, the appointee’s mother, served as clerk of the board for many years.
Daniel said managing the budget for VCU’s largest academic division will better prepare him for this new challenge with Hanover County Public Schools.
“I’m used to the responsibility of balancing a budget and all of the issues that come along with it,” Daniel said.
Daniel also received high marks from the man he replaces.
“I congratulate Mr. Daniel on his appointment to the Hanover County School Board – Mechanicsville District,” Bourassa said. We have witnessed how our appointed school board brings out such passionate individuals who are willing to offer their time and knowledge for Hanover County Public Schools. Mr. Daniel exhibits the passion for our schools, and I am certain he will be an excellent representative for the Hanover County School Board.”
In other matters, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was received a recertification award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), marking the sixth consecutive time the office has received that recognition.
Craig Hartley, executive director of CALEA, presented Col. David Hines, sheriff, with a plaque of recertification valid for the next four years.
Hines credited his colleagues for the job they perform and the credit it deservedly receives, but also recognized a community that supports those efforts.
“This is not about us. It’s not about the Sheriff’s Office. It’s about you up there, and it’s about the citizens and a community working together,” Hines said. “I want to thank our community for what they do for us each and every day.”
