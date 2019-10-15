BAILEY, Steven “Mark,” 56, of Cold Harbor, departed this life October 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Bailey. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn A. Bailey; and his brothers, James Keith Bailey and Robert Ewell Bailey. Steve’s favorite things in life were hunting, fishing and gardening. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
