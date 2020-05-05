MECHANICSVILLE -- In addition to closing schools and disrupting the lives of millions of citizens, the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is having devastating effects on local businesses.
Despite an array of government-based grants and loans, the challenges of surviving a total shutdown of the economy are significant.
In addition to attracting new business to the county, Hanover County’s Office of Economic Development also is charged with supporting existing businesses in the county.
When news of the pandemic emerged, the agency began a robust effort to gauge the impacts and provide assistance to local businesses.
“Hanover County quickly moved to partner with ChamberRVA, along with our regional and local partners, to put together a survey that polled the businesses in each of our jurisdictions in the Richmond Region,” Linwood Thomas, director, said. “There were over 550 respondents and Hanover County received about 40 responses directly.”
The agency also relied on technology to contact and survey area retailers and producers.
“We have also reached out to individual businesses via phone and utilizing Zoom and virtual meetings to poll them directly on how our department can better assist them,” Thomas said.
While some businesses are taking advantage of federal assistance, the process has not been seamless.
“The feedback we are receiving is that the application processes for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) loans are very cumbersome,” Thomas said.
But that’s not the main question on the minds of local business owners.
“The question we are getting the most is when do we anticipate the Governor [Ralph Northam] beginning the process of opening back up many of our local businesses that have been hit hardest, including our local restaurateurs and hoteliers understanding new safety protocols will be necessary,” the director said.
It’s a question on the minds of county officials daily, and Thomas’ office is closely monitoring a fluid situation.
“We are following this closely and we understand many people are struggling and just want to open their doors again,” he said.
The county has adhered to Northam’s stay-at-home orders and other guidelines.
“We continue to recommend our businesses follow the mandates set forth by the Governor, but we do have several local Hanover- and Ashland-based businesses that have been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force that are working hard to advocate for our local restaurateurs, hoteliers and retailers not to mention those other industries hardest hit by this pandemic,” Thomas said.
The unique and random nature of the virus made it difficult for local agencies to predict or prepare.
“These are unprecedented times and the last pandemic we experienced in this country was the Swine Flu in 2009-2010, which had a mortality rate closer to .02% compared to the current COVID-19 pandemic, which is tracking at about a 2% mortality rate with the caveat that this is still evolving,” Thomas said.
“It is very hard to have a specific contingency plan in advance as businesses and local governments must quickly pivot as these viruses mutate and are spread in different ways,” he added.
The department’s website is tracking which local restaurants are remaining open for take-out service. The website also offers information assisting businesses in other areas.
“Hanover County created an easily accessible website page the first week into the pandemic to provide critical resources to our local businesses and farmers along with those who may be displaced from their jobs due to the pandemic,” Thomas said. “We also created a user-friendly application that can be utilized with any smart phone to show what local restaurants are open for carry-out and delivery during this time.”
Initial numbers indicate local businesses are taking advantage of the site. “What we are seeing is that traffic in March was double the average website hits we are used to seeing over the last 24 months, which tells me people are utilizing our resources page to gather information.”
Thomas’ office also is available to assist business owners with applications for federal assistance offered during the emergency. “Also, we are asking local businesses to please reach out to our department directly if we can help them navigate the loan application processes at the state and federal levels. We understand many of these industries are small businesses and have very few resources, so let us be of assistance as part of your team,” Thomas said.
When shuttered businesses do finally open, Thomas said the “new normal” might look different. “I think a ‘new normal’ is here to stay for the next 18 to 24 months. Social distancing requirements will be mandated at many of our local businesses that involve the public. I do think businesses are creative and resilient, and in the process some new protocols will come out of this that benefit us all,” he said.
And some practices that gained popularity during the crisis might become part of our everyday routine. “I think companies will figure out that some employees can telecommute without a lag in production and virtual and Zoom meetings will replace some of the face-to-face meetings of the past for good. You may see more businesses operate out of their homes, which will require the necessity to address effective broadband solutions in the county,” Thomas said.
When the recovery finally comes, Thomas said Hanover is poised to rebound quickly and on a strong footing for the future. “I think overall Hanover County will come out of this stronger than most of the jurisdictions in the Richmond region,” he said. “We were less reliant on some industry sectors that have been hardest hit, and though the logistics, distribution and supply chain are not sexy jobs, those industries right now are seeing increases in activity in many instances.”
The past few weeks have reinforced what Thomas already knew regarding Hanover County. “I am proud to live and work in Hanover and there have been so many stories of local companies that have pivoted to support their fellow businesses I could be here all day,” he said.
Thomas noted that many local businesses have stepped up and met critical needs as the crisis has progressed.
“Extreme Audio and Ballenger Sports have begun working to supply PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for our local healthcare providers and front line workers of the pandemic,” Thomas said. “Orbit Logistics in Ashland has created a website to connect manufacturers, supply chain management, logistics and distribution firms across the Commonwealth just to name a few.”
Businesses seeking information or assistance should contact the agency’s website, https://www.hanovervirginia.com/grow-your-business/covid-19-information-and-resources/.
