DAVIS, Stuart Owen, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Davis; sister, Aline Erwin; his first wife, Lois Davis; and his second wife, Hattie Davis. Stuart is survived by his children, Mike Davis (Mary) and Karen Westphal (Jeff); four grandchildren, Claire Davis, Gabi Davis, Ryan Westphal (Emily) and Chris Westphal (Jamie); as well as five great-grandchildren, Sydney, Audrey, Zoey, Quinn and Cora Westphal. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, having served in an Artillery Support Unit during the Korean Conflict and retired after 41 years of service as a Senior Linesman Underground Network Technician with VEPCO. Stuart was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for 65 years, where he served as a Deacon. He was happiest spending quality time with his family at the river. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
