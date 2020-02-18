ASHLAND -- The Hanover County School Board unanimously passed superintendent Michael Gill’s recommended 2021 budget that provides a 2 percent increase for all employees, enhances bus driver compensation, and funds employee healthcare insurance costs.
Also identified in the capital portion of the adopted budget is funding for 17 vestibules in Hanover County Public Schools’ campuses that will enhance safety and funding for a new elementary school that replaces John Gandy Henry Clay elementary schools.
The plan also continues a five-year technology plan that provides laptops to all middle school students this fall, and distributes devices to high school students next year.
In other matters, the school board unanimously passed a revised equity policy that outlines a desire for full and fair treatment for all county students and illustrates the system’s desire to serve all students without regard to special circumstances.
The six-member board took that action after listening to the comments of more than a dozen speakers who expressed support for the policy, while only two speakers objected.
When the 60-minute public comment period ended, chair John Axselle said the board would be taking action on the policy later that evening, but told the audience that changes to the proposal had been made. He did not elaborate on those revisions at that time.
Once board discussion on the matter began in earnest, two changes to the original proposal were noted in the draft. Not included was the omission of a portion of that sentence that, tnstead of identifying groups that would be included in the inclusive policy, a section clearly contained in the original document, board members chose “all students” and omitted the identified groups.
Some members of the Community Equity Committee were disappointed the changes were finalized. “We came up with a thoughtful . . . policy and we did think about whether or not we should include the groups and finally thought why wouldn’t we,” said committee member Peggy Lavender. “i’m disappointed.”
NAACP president Robert Barnette also serves on the equity committee. “Despite overwhelming and intense support from the public, the school board changed the equity policy that the Equity Advisory Community Committee drafted over a series of meetings,” Barnette said after the meeting.
He said he was not aware of any changes being made to the document. “The Equity Advisory Community Committee was told that the school board would vote to approve the policy as drafted. As a member of the Equity Advisory Community Committee, I felt the school board should have given the committee a chance to review their changes.”
Barnette said the many speakers who supported the policy also were not aware of any changes. “Citizens were commenting on the policy that the committee presented in draft form not the changed policy the school board watered down. As a member of the Equity Advisory Community, I was disappointed and felt that we were used.”
When asked why the public was not made aware of the changes to the proposed policy before commenting, ohn Axselle said, “We couldn’t address it until we got to the actual policy and it came up on the agenda. I wish I could have.”
He said the changes could not be included in the agenda packet because of time limitations for public advertisement of the proposed policy, and said the board made the revisions “over the weekend.”
He explained the reason for the change. “We said why don’t we just say all because that’s what we intended,” Axselle said. “
To clarify, the proposed policy introduced at last month’s meeting states, “To that end, the division superintendent and all employees will create a barrier-free educational experience for all students that accepts and acknowledges their individuality based on race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, cognitive/physical/emotional abilities, English language fluency, gender religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, and other personal characteristics.”
The approved policy omits the second portion of that sentence and ends with “for all students.”
“When we say all, we mean all,” Axselle said following the meeting. “When we start identifying . . . you are going to inevitably miss some.”
“If you think back 15 years ago, some of those identities weren’t there,” Axselle further explained. “When you say all, 15 years from now, there will be new identities that aren’t here now that could be included. That’s the real reason we started looking at it and decided why to say all.”
In another matter, school attorney Yvonne Gibney attended her final school board meeting last week and was awarded with a bouquet of flowers and plaque of appreciation for her service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.