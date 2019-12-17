HANOVER -- A site plan for a proposed industrial park located at the intersection of Route 1 and Cedar Lane will receive additional scrutiny and consideration by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Last Wednesday, the panel deferred action on a site plan appeal filed by the Chickahominy Falls Association for 30 days allowing Phase 1 developer Scannell Properties to meet with the developer to resolve pending issues. It is unclear if preliminary land clearing at the site would continue while a dispute involving the number of entrances is resolved.
The 118-acre tract was rezoned in 2015 utilizing the county’s newly approved Strategic Zoning Initiative, a program that allows county landowners to rezone property making it more marketable for commercial and industrial investors.
Members of the Cedar Lane Coalition formed to fight the site approval, an action they claim does not conform to original plans for the project.
Initial drawings located four entrances to the proposed project, one on Route 1 and three situated along Cedar Lane.
But, the approved site for Phase 1 of the project lists a sole access point along Cedar Lane and no entrance off Route 1.
That proposed driveway is adjacent to the entrance of Chickahominy Falls, an age restricted agri-based community located off Cedar Lane. About 65 residents reside in the community scheduled to include about 400 homes when completed, and many said it wasn’t the Cedar Lane entrance that was of concern, but the lack of access on Route 1.
Residents said the elimination of that entrance equates to Cedar Lane becoming an industrial entrance servicing as many as 400 trucks per day utilizing the proposed warehouse that as yet has no identified occupant.
The Coalition and Chickahominy Falls developer Roger Glover contend the approved site plan does not comply with the original proposal and asked supervisors to review that approval.
Residents of Chickahominy Falls and other subdivisions located along Cedar Lane packed the supervisors’ meeting room, and many spoke in favor of a deferral, allowing the parties to attempt resolution and providing supervisors with more time to study the proposal.
Ron Andrea, a Chickahominy District resident, listed his objections to the pending project. “This project was approved based on a misrepresentation of development facts. Therefore, you folks need to put a stop on the whole thing and review the whole thing,” he said.
Diane Collins, a Chickahominy Falls resident, said her concerns were focused on the ability of first responders to access Cedar Lane. “Congestion caused by tractor-trailers will delay first responders along Cedar Lane,” she said.
Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard suggested a deferral was in order, saying seeing this many people show up for a land use issue spiked her concerns.
Planning Director David Maloney told supervisors the site plan approved in October is in compliance with the original drawings in the conceptual plan. He noted the four entrances located on the conceptual plans were “potential” entrances.
An attorney representing the Industrial Park developer told supervisors her client has no objection to developing a driveway on Route 1.
Traffic engineer Carl Hultgren with Ramey Kemp & Associates conducted the Traffic Impact Analysis for Scannell and said the actual number of truck trips during Phase 1 is closer to 130 trips per day.
The deferral will allow the developer and concerned citizens to attempt a resolution, and members of the Cedar Lane Coalition exited the meeting seemingly pleased with the result.
“I thought the board’s decision was well thought out. The debate was fair, and, in the long run, I think this was the right thing to do,” said Rick Albee, a member of the Coalition.
“My confidence will rise greatly if the developer of Chickahominy Falls and the developer of the Cedar Lane Indus-trial Park actually get together and work out the best solution,” he added. “I’m putting my faith in them.”
Outgoing South Anna Supervisor Wayne Hazzard said he had intended to clear his plate of any unresolved issues before he departed, but conceded that would not be possible in this case as he moved for a deferral.
“My goal was to not leave a mess when I leave office. So I’m going to apologize to the board today that I can’t put this thing to bed before I leave office,” he said.
Glover credited Hazzard for a thoughtful decision. “The decision to defer and encourage everybody to sit back down and work through this was a thoughtful and reasonable decision by Wayne Hazzard even though he wanted to make sure this was worked out before he left the board,” he said, indicating his hope that Hazzard would stay involved in the process as it progresses.
