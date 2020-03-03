HANOVER -- Legal fees regarding a continuing lawsuit filed by the Hanover NAACP Chapter continue to mount.
Last Wednesday, members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved a $75,000 transfer from the county’s contingency fund to continue the Hanover County School Board’s effort to defend the case.
Initial costs associated with the case ,filed last year accusing the School board citing 1st and 14th Amendment violations by retaining the names of Confederate-themed schools and mascots, were covered by a standard insurance policy that reimbursed the county for legal fees up to $100,000. Apparently, those funds have been exhausted by the school board’s outside attorneys, Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman.
While Mechan-icsville District supervisor Canova Peterson described the transfer as an effort by the county “to pay its bills,” Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said she would not support the authorization of any county funds to pay the mounting legal costs associated with the case.
“This requests $75,000 as a budget transfer that will be specifically be used in the fighting of the lawsuit by the NAACP,” Prichard said. “From the beginning of this process, I said I did not want to spend precious dollars that could go into our schools on this lawsuit and I stand by that. I cannot agree to this contingency money,” she concluded, asking the board to deny the request.
“I think my colleague from Ashland has misunderstood what this is all about, and I think she would very much agree that we need to pay our bills,” Peterson said.
“This is not a referendum on whether we should or should not change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School,” Peterson continued. “This is simply a financial decision to pay our bills and how we pay our bills.”
Peterson said school officials could not have predicted the cost of unexpected litigation, and endorsed the school board’s decision to fight the case.
“That has costs related to it, but the fact of the matter is what has been done and the bill is coming due,” Peterson said. “We have no choice. We have to pay our bills.”
Peterson said it’s a simple choice. “It’s really not a matter of the issue but how we pay this bill. Do we pay out of our reserve for contingency as this asks for or do we force the schools to redirect funds that have been budgeted for the education of our children to pay this bill?”
But Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek disagreed with the issue being framed as a bill-paying measure.
“This is, in fact, not just about paying our bills,” she said. “There are a lot of conversations that could go on here about why we were sued and we can’t help that; and there are other people who would say we haven’t been collaborative and perhaps we could have avoided this.”
Kelly-Wiecek indicated the process regarding the lawsuit has been less than inclusive. Initially named as a defendant in the case, the board of supervisors was removed from the suit in a motion approved by Judge Robert Payne last year.
“Many people, my school board member being one of them, have said there needs to be a meeting of the board of supervisors and the school board to discuss what the plan is,” Kelly-Wiecek said.
“Nobody has sat down and had an honest and open conversation about the fact that, whether we like or not, we’re going to have to pay the legal bills,” the Chickahominy representative said. “I do not want to give the residents of the Chickahominy District or any other county that our reserve contingency fund is a bottomless pit for legal bills.”
Even with the complaints, Kelly-Wiecek said she would be supporting this single transfer that potentially allows the case to be heard in May or June.
“I will not be voting for any other transfers until an open honest conversation has been had with the school board about what is the plan for addressing this,” she concluded.
“I do not misunderstand this,” Prichard said following that discussion. “This is the only opportunity I have had to make a decision as far as this goes. This is my opportunity to say I do not approve of supporting this lawsuit.”
The board voted 6-1 to approve the transfer with Prichard dissenting.
A hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Judge Payne’s courtroom regarding a number of motions filed in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.