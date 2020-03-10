ASHLAND – Audrey Kate Taylor and Rebekah Turner sang their way into winning the titles of Hanover Idol 2020 and Hanover Junior Idol 2020, respectively.
The competition was held on Sunday at the Ashland Theatre, with James Lynn serving as master of ceremonies.
Layla Morris was the runner-up in the junior division, which got underway at 3:30 p.m.
Kadyn Bunting came in as runner-up for the 7 p.m. Hanover Idol events, which is for singers 16 years old and up.
These winners were crowned by the previous winners, —Jason Call, 2018 Hanover Idol, and Madison Cox, 2018 Hanover Junior Idol, who entertained the audience during the judges’ deliberations.
The Ashland Theatre was filled with friends, family, supporters, and music lovers who enjoyed impressive singers from all over Hanover.
The 22 finalists who performed on Sunday had been selected on Feb. 8 by audition judges from a talented group of over 45 singers.
The newly- crowned Hanover Junior Idol is Rebekah Turner, who sings with the Oak Knoll Middle School Chorus and the City Singers Youth Choir. She also admitted that she loves makeup, unicorns, and mermaids—reminding us that she is still 12. Rebekah won her title by singing “Burn” from the Broadway play “Hamilton.”
The runner-up for the Hanover Junior Idol is Layla Morris who sang, “Give Me You,” accompanied by her uncle, Donnie Morris. Layla started singing at 4 years old at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she continues to sing. Calling herself a “Daddy’s girl,” Layla loves gospel, R&B, and some rap music. She also loves to laugh and dance with the Patrick Henry Step Team.
The newly-crowned Hanover Idol, Audrey Kate Taylor, was the Hanover Junior Idol in 2014. A junior at Atlee High School, Audrey Kate is currently Miss Shenandoah Valley’s Outstanding Teen and an ambassador for the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. She sings with three show choirs and has performed in various Virginia Rep plays. Audrey Kate hopes to be on Broadway one day. She sang “Don’t Rain on my Parade” from “Funny Girl.”
The runner-up for Hanover Idol is Kadyn Bunting. Kadyn has been singing since first grade, when she was cast in the first grade musical. A sophomore at Lee Davis, Kadyn likes Retro music and vintage items. She wants to be a history teacher some day. Kadyn sang “Watch What Happens” from “Newsies.”
The judges who chose the winners for both shows were John Gordon, Jeanette Creger, Janice Brock, and Carter Flippo.
Since 2007, 2008 and every even year since, the Hanover Arts and Activities Center has sponsored the Hanover Idols’ competitions.
The show is produced and directed by Lorie Foley and Sue Watson, with Henry Clay Elementary School music teacher Fred Horn as music director.
The purpose of the competition is two-fold: to showcase talented singers by giving them an opportunity to share their talent, and to offer aspiring singers coaching as they go through the process — from audition to the final performance. These 22 finalists worked very hard with coaches Fred Horn, Sean Kennedy, Sarah Harper, Ammie Mines-Derricott, Kellie Watson, and Jason Call.
The Hanover Junior finalists included: Victoria Fink, Kadence Prendergast, Cooper Lunde, Hailey Hotek, Rasheeda Diong, Ella Wagner, Kayla Atanacio, Kiarah Wilson, Layla Morris, Rebekah Turner, Mikaela Cannon.
The Hanover Idols finalists included: Lily Manyara, Roger Reynolds, Nicholas Bannon, James Watson, Meredith Elliott, Anisah Abdullah, Greg Mack, Jordan Delamorton, Irene Salathe, Audrey Kate Taylor, and Kaydn Bunting.
Technical directors were Lamar Person and Jonathan Harper. The official photographer was Diane Stoakley and the videographer was Tom Wulf of WulfTeam Production.
Both the Hanover Arts and Activities Center and the Ashland Theatre are non-profit organizations.
