MECHANICSVILLE – A 16-year-old from Mechanicsville is spearheading a project to thank local frontline workers, as well as provide meals, supplies, and more.
Reilly Egan has started a Lawn Sign Fundraiser, which can be purchased at Venmo@reillyegansigns. The cost is $15 and a description and address of where the sign will be delivered are needed.
“We deliver your sign straight to your lawn,” she said. The sign measures 18” x 24”.
All profits are being donated to Tunnel To Towers, which provides meals for frontline workers and personal protective equipment.
Also, if a health care worker loses his/her life to COVID-19, the organization will provide financial relief through mortgage payments on their family’s home.
“Volunteering has always been an important aspect of my life. Whether I’m doing something small to help a neighbor or something big, I live to serve others,” Reilly said.
“When COVID-19 struck, the volunteering options I had were taken away. I wanted to do something to make a positive impact on those around me. I chose the foundation Tunnel To Towers because they support medical providers and first responders. This foundation is special to me and my family since my father is a retired fire chief,” she continued.
“This organization provides necessary supplies and so much more for frontline workers and their families.”
Reilly asks that the community purchase the signs for neighbors, family and friends to show their support for those risking their lives to keep us safe.
For those who don’t have venmo, email reillyegansigns@gmail.com.
Reilly’s fundraiser is being held in conjunction with Richmond Tunnel To Towers.
“I hope to inspire others to make a difference, big or small, in their community. Please consider buying a sign, making a donation or spreading the word about these signs to your friends and family,” Reilly said about her fundraiser.
For more information, go to tunnel2towers.org.
