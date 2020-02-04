Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Montpelier Ruritan Club will host a public meeting at 8 p.m. at the Montpelier Parks & Recreation Building located at 17203 Sycamore Tavern Lane in Montpelier, during which information about the new countywide transportation system, Hanover DASH, will be discussed. The Hanover DASH Program provides transportation for Hanover County residents 60 years old or older or persons with a short-term or long-term disability. A participant can obtain a ride to hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations in Hanover County and other designated areas. This is a door-to-door service or curb to curb service and the cost is only $6 one way. A member of Hanover Community Resources will address the service. Senior citizens and individuals with a disability are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Dan Johnson at 804-883-7249.
Saturday, Feb. 8
An All-You-Can-Eat Salt Fish Breakfast, hosted by Independence Ruritan Club, will be held from 6:45 to 8:45 a.m. to benefit The Arc of Hanover. Breakfast includes: salt herring fillets, scrambled eggs, bacon, spiced apples, cornbread, grits, coffee and orange juice. The cost is $9 for adults. The Ruritan Club Community House is located behind Independence Christian Church at 14033 Independence Rd. (off Route 54, west of Ashland). For more information, call 804-798-6579.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Mechanicsville AARP Chapter 5407 will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Union Baptist Church at 6231 Pole Green Rd. in Mechanicsville. The meeting will be dedicated to open discussion of the AARP chapter’s business for the year. Lunch will be served. All national members of AARP are invited to be our guests. For more information, call Larry Gooss at 804-839-2347.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Church of the Redeemer at 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. in Mechanicsville is hosting a Casino Night. The Redeemer Royale will have professional game tables, stage prizes, door prizes, photo booth, and silent auctions. The night will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and gaming from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Visit www.churchredeemer.org to purchase tickets online. Tickets are $30 per person.
Beaverdam American Legion Post 90 Riders will hold its second annual Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Post at 17662 Beaverdam Rd. Dinner will consist of spaghetti, the Legion’s special sauce, a dinner roll and drink, plus dessert which will cost $10 per person. Proceeds from the dinner will be used by the Legion Riders to assist their many youth and community service activities. All are invited to this special event.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Untold Stories – Growing Up in Ashland/Hanover, Black and White Experiences will be presented at 4 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland. The program provides oral histories about life in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Untold Stories is sponsored jointly by The Center, The Hanover County Black Heritage Society, Ashland Museum, and Downtown Ashland Association. This is event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 21
New Song Church’s Student Ministry will sponsor the 5th annual MISSION POSSIBLE 5K & Festival from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit its fourth mission trip to Haiti, planned for July 2021. The race begins and ends at New Song Church at 7450 Colt’s Neck Rd. in Mechanicsville. To register, visit www.newsongumc.org. Free family festival post-race, featuring human foosball, inflatable obstacle course and bouncy house, kids’ “field day” type games, including a 50-yard dash, and other festivities and prizes. For more information, contact 5K@newsongumc.org.
Saturday, May 16
The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th Reunion at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool, located at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and cleanup will be at 10 p.m. Cost is $45 per person until March 1, after which the cost is $50 per person. For invitations, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 20
The Lee Davis High School Class of 1980 will meet at 4 p.m. at 3288 Stallion Drive in Mechanicsville for a casual gathering of friends, old and new, around a bonfire. BYOB and chair. Adults only. RSVP on Facebook or Signupgenius.com (LD80 Reunion).
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
Thursdays
Civil Air Patrol, Hanover Squadron, meets from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center at 7093 Broad Neck Rd. in Hanover,. CAP is an awesome program for youth, ages 12 to 18, as well as for adults who care about young people and want to help train America’s next generation of leaders. For more information, visit hanover.vawg.cap.gov or call 1st Lt. James Wright at 804-551-3354.
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Second Tuesdays
The Clay Spring Garden Club in Ashland meets at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month (except for the month of July at the First Baptist Church in Ashland off of U.S. 54. Barbara Boor is the president. Doors are open to anyone who would like to attend.
Second Wednesday
Hanover Family Support Group, a support group for family members of a loved one with a mental illness, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday evening of each month at the Ashland office of Hanover Community Services located at 12300 Washington Highway in Ashland. Attendees support one another, share experiences, challenges and resources and to advocate for their loved ones. For more information, contact Kathy Redfearn, LCSW at 804-675-4230.
The Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association and the Hanover Adult Center will host a caregiver support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Hanover Adult Center at 7231 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville. The meetings will provide an opportunity for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s to exchange coping skills and give mutual support. Co-facilitators are Vivian Bagby and Barbara Allen. For more information, call the Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association chapter at 804-967-2580.
First Thursday
Hillcrest Baptist Church will host First Thursday Hymn Sing at 10 a.m., including singing old hymns and a snack lunch, on the corner of U.S. 301 and Hillcrest Road. For more information, call 804-730-1500.
