State Republican Party postpones convention
RICHMOND – The Republican Party of Virginia’s 2020 Convention is being postponed until COVID-19 is deemed under control.
Jack R. Wilson III, chairman, Republican Party of Virginia, said, “Given the current Virginia State of Emergency and the guidance from the CDC (Centers of Disease Control), the Republican Party of Virginia had no choice but to act prudently to protect the health of the delegates to the Convention.”
Wilson said the executive committee voted unanimously to reschedule, “keeping in mind the health and well-being of Republicans across the Commonwealth.”
Reagan Day Dinner postponed
HANOVER -- Robert Cornelius, chair of the Hanover Republican Committee, has announced that the Reagan Day Dinner, planned for Saturday, March 28, at Oakdale, has been postponed until a new date can be scheduled.
He said the decision was made “due to the recent events and in the interest of safety.”
“We appreciate your support and understanding of this decision due to the circumstances our country is facing,” he added.
Deans cancels book signing
MECHANICSVILLE -- Jerry Deans has canceled the book signing of his novel, “Lost But Not Forgotten,” which was scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Books, Beads and More in the Village of Mechanicsville.
Deans, who is 71 and has health issues, said he wanted “to do the responsible thing for everyone who might show up for this signing.”
‘Finding Value in Your Prime Active Aging’ canceled
The Finding Value in Your Prime Active Aging event scheduled for April 23 has been cancelled. This decision was made in order to ensure the health and well-being of all event attendees, including Hanover County’s “valued” older adults.
The Hanover Council on Aging, Hanover –Ashland TRIAD, the Department of Community Resources, Hanover and Mechanicsville AARP Chapters, and Hanover Parks and Recreation thank the partners and senior population for their interest.
Vendors and sponsors will be contacted regarding refunds.
AL Post 175 closed until April 1
MECHANICSVILLE -- American Legion Post 175 at 8700 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville is closed, effective March 16 until April 1 due to the Coronavirus.
Due to the closure, the Post will not be sponsoring its monthly Community Breakfast, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 28.
Atlee Library Spring Book Sale postponed
MECHANICSVILLE -- The Friends of the Atlee Library Spring Book Sale is being postponed due to the Coronavirus.
Grand Opening service postponed
MECHANICSVILLE – The Grand Opening scheduled for Palm Sunday, April 5, by GRACE Communion Hanover at 7300 Hanover Green Dr. in Mechanicsville has been postponed until a later date.
First Thursday hymn-sing cancelled
The first Thursday hymn-sing scheduled for April 2 at Hillcrest Baptist Church has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
