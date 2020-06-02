Citizens should decide whether to quarantine
I am a 75-year-old grandmother and resident of Hanover County with five grandchildren, one of whom is trying to graduate from high school this year.
I have enjoyed our democracy with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all of my years in our great country until this year.
I have felt like we have been under the rule of dictators or living the life of the homeland during World War III for the last few months.
Our whole population has been under the stress of fear, emotional uncertainty and loss of livelihood by this panic.
I can only hope that when the next medical panic comes our country's leaders will have a reaction that is more logical and that gives Americans the respect and confidence that they deserve.
The majority can make sound decisions about how to handle a medical crisis without being forced to do so.
The people who should quarantine themselves are the ones at-risk or that fear getting the sickness instead of shutting down and quarantining the whole country.
Wilma J. Lawrence
Mechanicsville
