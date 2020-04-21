Democratic group addresses HCBOS about Wegmans
We are hearing from many residents that they fear they must decide between their health, protecting their homes, and their right to attend and be heard at the upcoming Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ public hearing for the Wegman’s rezoning application.
The Hanover Democratic Committee stands against the suppression of speech and impairment of the right to participate in local government, especially on topics that are important to residents.
Since Governor Northam has issued a stay-at-home order until June 10, 2020, it does not seem in line with public safety to hold a public hearing on the Wegmans’ project. There are many residents who deserve the right to attend and have their voices heard.
Many residents feel it is important to hear and respond to Wegman’s position at the hearing since its representatives will be present throughout the proceeding.
There are no deadlines that require the hearing now and there are no procedures that will allow citizens the ability to attend and fully participate in the hearing process.
It seems the prudent thing to do is to postpone the May 6th public hearing on the Wegmans’ project until it is safe for Hanoverians to meet in public.
Dan McGraw
Hanover Democratic
Executive Committee
Resident: Talk about Wegmans in broad daylight
The Wegmans’ matter continues to chafe Hanover citizens. If it can happen to any one of us; it can happen to all of us.
I get the citizen point of view: “Not in my backyard.”
However, in the Wegmans’ matter, the problem isn’t confined to backyards. It’s on the highway; it’s in the parking lots; it’s lights are everywhere all day, all night.
No more moonlight walks for Wegmans’ neighbors; no more meteorite showers; and certainly, no more peace and quiet.
Forget letting your beginning driver out on Peaks or Sliding Hill.
The citizens must raise their megaphones because a very slim margin of men are NOT hearing your pleas. In fact, the men seem to have doubled down on the earplugs.
Let us not shut the door to our voting citizens. The Wegmans’ matter began in darkness. Citizens need to make darn sure that this matter ends in broad daylight.
Ned Coleman
Mechanicsville
Opinion from Herring disputes HCBOS plans
Ladies and gentlemen [of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors]:
I am writing you to address the board’s desire to proceed with Hanover County Board of Supervisors meetings related to the Wegmans’ development while the Commonwealth of Virginia is in a state of emergency and public gatherings are not allowed.
The desire of the BOS runs counter to the opinion of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring related to this subject below:
• When considering how to conduct public meetings while the state of emergency remains in effect, we must remember that the requirements of VFOIA, open government, and transparency remain critically important.
• Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) permits public bodies that are unable to assemble in person because of the unique characteristics of the COVID-19 virus to meet electronically to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm. Whether any particular action by a public body fits within that description requires a fact-specific determination that should be made in consultation with that public body’s counsel.
Ladies and gentlemen, whether or not to approve the Wegmans’ development is not an emergency.
Virginia’s sunshine laws and laws related to public meetings were written to maintain an openness between the citizens and the government. A conference call, or Zoom meeting, or video chat is not the same thing.
Wegmans’ will not be harmed if they have to wait a month or two to get this hearing.
However, a rush to approve proffer changes and other aspects of this project will have an impact on hundreds, if not thousands of Hanover County residents.
I urge you to heed AG Mark Herring’s direction and postpone public meetings related to subjects that are not an emergency and/or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or responses to it.
Thank you for your time.
J. Donald Guthrie, AIA
Mechanicsville
Public sessions questioned due to restrictions
Letter to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors:
Governor Northam didn’t specifically address how local governments are to continue services under the terms of his restrictions because he didn’t need to. Those restrictions are already addressed by current laws in Virginia.
This was specifically discussed in an open letter from Brian L. Buniva, Esq., to the board, dated April 2, 2020. In it, he explains that there are three conditions for public meetings to be conducted by electronic communication means without a quorum of the public body physically present at one location.
They are (i) that the Governor has declared a state of emergency in accordance with VA Code § 44.146.17, (ii) the nature of the declared emergency makes it impractical or unsafe to assemble a quorum in a single location, and (iii) the purpose of the meeting is to address the emergency. VA Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3).
Can you explain why the public hearing for the Wegmans’ proposed construction constitutes an emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
From my point of view, it appears that the board is making large and unpopular concessions to a commercial entity against the wishes of its constituents, and attempting to limit or quash any public input.
There is no valid reason why the May 6, 2020, public hearing cannot be delayed until after the June 10, 2020, end date of the state of emergency.
There is no valid reason for forcing the citizens of Hanover to place themselves in a life-threateningly dangerous situation in order to be heard in a public forum.
(It was made obvious during the public meeting of April 8 that public comments are simply filed away, unheard and unread, probably uncounted.)
Can you explain why the board feels that it is above the law and can flagrantly disregard the will of the citizens it was elected to serve?
I await your response.
Barbara Hadley
Mechanicsville
Wittman praised for leadership in trying times
Dear Fellow Hanoverians:
I feel as though I speak for most of us when I say the present times are a worthy cause of great anxiety and uncertainty. However, I also must add that I find some solace in seeing our country rekindle the fraternal spirit of “helping thy neighbor” in their time of need that I believe has dissipated as our society has become more grandiose and individualistic.
I’ve spent much of the time we’ve been under “quarantine” monitoring the ever-changing numbers, contacting friends and family about their health, and watching the briefings presented by Governor Northam and President Trump.
Additionally, I’ve grown quite fond of watching, or listening in to depending on the format, Rob Wittman’s Telephone Townhalls on Facebook.
U.S. Rep. Wittman, R-1, is constantly presenting the most updated numbers and sharing with his constituents what the Stimulus Package means for our part of the district. He continues to show that he’s in touch with the needs of everyday Americans by advocating for increased small business support and protections for middle class Virginians during this economic and health crisis.
If you haven’t already, sign up for his newsletters as they provide a wealth of knowledge about what is happening in the district during these times of great unease.
In a time where pragmatism and principle preface politics, Wittman has been a bipartisan leader as our congressman. Those that have met him, as I have, know he has no use for the spotlight and doesn’t brag about the many great things he does for the district.
And in a time where it has become commonplace to criticize and demagogue our elected officials, I believe it should be equally commonplace to recognize their leadership where it excels.
Though the worst may just be yet to come, I believe we are in steady hands with Wittman as our advocate in the U.S. Congress, and with a true pragmatist in the White House in President Trump.
The times may be scary indeed, but they also are a good time to reconnect with old friends (digitally or over the phone), discover new hobbies, and, if you’re anything like me, spend time with family in a way many of us haven’t had the opportunity to do in a long time.
Joseph Funai
Mechanicsville
Tips offered to letters to editor writers
It is great to discuss or rebut what you read in a paper with your very own letter to the editor. That is the essence of Democracy! Here is how to maximize your effect:
1. Be civil, don’t throw insults. This never convinces anyone. Calling someone stupid or clueless just reflects back on you.
2. State your position clearly. If you are unclear, you undermine yourself. Hint: have a couple other, neutral readers review your letter to make sure it makes sense!
3. Give evidence (real evidence, not just vague conspiracy theories or partisan talking points. Verifiable facts are best)!
4. Be brief, no one will read a long letter.
Thanks, future letter writers!
J.M. Thomas
Mechanicsville
Dead spots for internet draw citizen’s ire
I hope members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors were embarrassed to read the April 15 issue of The Local.
Really? Hanover County Public Schools provided a listing of WiFi locations so students without access to broadband can access their homework.
This county is just outside the state capital and there are dead spots throughout the county.
This county has kicked the can down the road long enough.
Expecting wireless or satellite coverage to suffice is downright dangerous. It’s a safety issue!
I remember watching NBC12 through satellite and the weatherman was talking about the “tornadic” activity in Hanover and then he said, “Oh no …” and the satellite coverage went out.
Would this board of supervisors have argued with bringing electricity to the county? If not, why not the financial commitment to bring high speed internet? Stop coming up with excuses and figure it out for crying out loud.
With so many needing to work from home it’s crazy trying to deal with last century technology. Really . . . drive to the nearest school and the best coverage is in the bus loop or near the gym.
Robert N. Bradshaw
Mechanicsville
