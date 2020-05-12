Responding to impact of Wegmans’ plan
In response to Arthur Smith’s letter, “Questioning uproar about Wegmans plan”.
Mr. Smith’s letter was remarkable for his superficial understanding of the issues surrounding the proposal. First of all, Hanover County and the state are giving this billion dollar corporation $6.5 million tax dollars, money we don’t currently have. The budget for schools is being cut $5.5 million and we are facing a $35 million shortfall.
Why are we giving a New York-based company corporate welfare under these circumstances? It also is essential to understand that Wegmans needs this parcel to be rezoned to meet their needs. If they were willing to adhere to the conditions that are attached to the 1995 rezoning, from A-1 Agricultural to M-2(c) Light Industrial with conditions (that what the “c” stands for), we wouldn’t be in an “uproar”.
The letter’s assertion that all the residents living in Fox Head, Kings Charter, Milestone and Ashcreek should live elsewhere: “Living Where? Who Cares?! We would have farmland and wooded acreage and none of you” is incongruous with the “Welcome Wegmans” that he extends.
Mr. Smith sounds angry at the thousands of people who live in the Atlee area for buying homes, paying taxes, raising families, and supporting schools that are excellent. This doesn’t support building a 1.7 million-square-foot facility with non-stop hours, it’s just mean-spirited venting.
The impact of this proposal, should it go through, will be felt all over this county, for years to come. Sorry you don’t like us, Mr. Smith, but, realize it or not, we’re fighting for you too.
Anita Philp
Mechanicsville
Quarantine offers different view of contact
My grandmother was a shuffleboard pilot. Also known as Women’s Air Raid Defense, she and her friends plotted the positions of airplanes in Oahu after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
With a bulky headset on and plotting rake in hand, they sat at a huge map and waited. Anticipating the still experimental radar system, they moved the little planes around. When one went out, another would take its place. But she had only a tiny periscope view of the big fights far away. It was four months before she knew that her husband was safe.
The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, she had assumed the warning siren was just practice, grabbing only her hot rollers and wedding album. But, once outside, she could see with her own eyes the profiles of Japanese pilots, flying low.
She was evacuated and confined to barracks. Some nights she heard a strange tap-tapping, eventually recorded by a solider positioned in a closet by her bed. She woke him with a string that tied them together, by jiggling her big toe. What it was, she never found out.
She also heard rumors, never confirmed, of an American military uniform, washed up on the beaches of Oahu on Dec. 8.
My grandfather’s cruiser, USS Boise, had left too late for Midway, having just missed Pearl Harbor. It was six months before he knew she was safe. But the ship sailed on to surprise a Japanese warship north of Guadalcanal’s Cape Esperance. It covered the landing of Marine reinforcements. But the Boise was badly damaged. ‘
My grandfather saw her again when the Boise limped back into port for repairs in November 1942. My mother was born the next year, but too late to remember him.
My grandmother kept her chin up, only cried quietly, and, at night, so not to bother anyone, her friends wrote. She had been an actress before her marriage, even then she was gutsy and a looker. (Fabulous gams, someone said.) To me, she would say that having an enemy in common brings people together -- eventually. On the back of a photo I found her handwriting, “Rejoice brothers and sisters. Be of one mind and be at peace.” (2 Corinthians 13:11)
Nearly 80 years later, it must be my husband’s nearly matching headset that reminds me of her. But we are safe together, here in the confinement of our house.
For now, my husband works in the dining room. He works at a double screen so he can move his people around; when one goes out, someone else steps in.
Becket Franklin
Ashland
‘Lock it’ is not that difficult to understand
What part of "Lock it" don't you understand? Just read an alert from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office about cars being broken into.
Guess what? Many were unlocked. That's right, unlocked. Those owners I hope placed a note on the windshield: "My car is unlocked and please take anything and whatever you want. Please leave your mailing address so I can send you a Thank You note. Since you have my mailing address from the ‘return address sticker’, please let me know how much you are enjoying my laptop, money that I obviously did not need and anything else you found enjoyable."
Ladies and gentlemen, there are those who are just itching to pass a law that if someone is killed by a gun stolen from your car, you can be sued or other legal actions taken. As a car owner, you are required to secure your property. Be a responsible car owner and citizen, Lock it!!!
Dan Johnson
Montpelier
