‘Critical Thinking Skills’ need during pandemic crisis
For those controlling our lives, they need to enroll in developing “Critical Thinking Skills”. There is too much conflicting information out there.
Some will say things they believe and deliberately mislead in the end turn out to be mistaken. Do not accept anything at face value – you need to reach a logical conclusion and all reasons for your decisions must be true.
Common sense – time to step up and reinvent yourself to prepare for your new future.
I know it’s been in the works for years. Do you not think it to be strange that all networks had to install new towers and have them up and working by March 13, 2020, to expand WiFi.
The President blames the media and previous administrations while every day in his reports he gives himself a pat on the back for all the great things he has done, and continues his comments by only repeating the same things over and over each time things he has delivered.
He praises his great relationship with China, Japan and a few others. Really? China created this pandemic. One of the first releases said that it was transmitted through an animal. Hmmm? And it was known to have started back in December. The President was not informed (I did not know anything) until January.
The world as we knew it has been changing for years now, being manipulated by men making reckless decisions for their own profits, getting to the point where it cannot be fixed.
No matter your faith – God sent our messages to awaken us only to be ignored, then they become more advanced; fires we have not seen, earthquakes in different areas, erotomania, drought, famine, with unpredictable weather change has halted typical growing food items.
While during our pandemic all the so-called experts, well, they are depending on data in the meantime: Wash your hands, take a back seat, look with both eyes.
With some cases they are not sure how a person may have contracted this virus. To get control of it, we should have been given the information sooner since we were not the experts.
\We should have followed the actions of China. They are not washing -- only the people who are walking around with masks, which has been done for years.
However, they have all people on lockdown. They are spraying or disinfecting everything with something we will probably never know: walls, handrails, ceilings, sidewalks, roadways in populated areas.
January and February forced isolation. In March, they were ready to jump in and go back to work and take advantage of countries they put at risk with their experiment theory to take out over population by creating a flu-like virus that would appear natural.
The data is still out there somewhere. Some people have no idea where they may have gotten it, where some have systems for up to five days and they are back to work then redevelop.
The experts speak every day they do not have the test kits then that they are only for certain people. Then it takes days for the test to get back. With the current actions, we will never know the true numbers of cases and deaths.
We know health care workers are overwhelmed but washing hands will not curb the spread. They, like others, wear their gloves. TSA (Transportation Security Administration) workers were exposed; they wear their gloves to protect themselves but they are checking travelers’ baggage, zipping and moving things within their luggage. They are more than likely spreading the virus, not knowingly that is possibly why you see random cases in different spots.
Then you have your own Governor, a doctor, making lights of the fact that neckties harbor germs and had all staff not wearing them during this time. He needs a timeout. What about all those sneezes into your arm. What is the time line for the different fabrics?
My take is the shoe thing. I strongly feel it is one of the biggest unknown spread. Shoes need to be decontaminated.
All nurses cover themselves with gowns, masks, gloves, but most are wearing regular shoes not covered. They are subjected to pick up any droplets that fall. They clean areas but not cleaning sanitizing floors.
I had a conversation with a paramedic, someone I know and love. I told him he needs to do this. He did agree as he stated they never known what they may see at a site and all this develops, and is in their mindset. He did respond and said he now leaves his shoes at work; they do have a way to sanitize. That’s a big step, but it does not end there.
First responders also should clean their vehicles. If these unknown droplets, which they do not have accurate time are on your shoes, they are in your car, then they will be in your home.
Tomorrow is not a given day. Take care of yourself.
Blanche Roberts
Hanover
Pandemic questions aren’t political
I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or vote for unicorns, if you’re not asking these questions you should be:
Why can you go to Walmart but not Marshals?
Why the Dollar Store and not a mom-and-pop shop?
Why can’t you have an elective surgery, but you can have an abortion, which is elective?
Why should you stay inside but yet heat and sunlight kill the virus?
Why don’t people know that these are “recommendations” not laws because they have not gone through due process?
Why is it OK for government officials to get a haircut, but not common citizens?
Why the fear, when this virus has a less than 1% death rate?
What makes one person essential and another not?
Doesn’t shelter at home mean there is a whole population of people, not staying home so we can?
Why are they dividing us?
How do people not know that we are a republic, not a democracy?
Where has the flu gone?
Why do the homeless consistently demonstrate the lowest infection rates?
Why are they telling us to mask up after two months of lockdown?
Why have most other death rates dropped since the virus?
Why are the common people being controlled by the government and no one is controlling the government?
Why are hospitals paid more for COVID-19 deaths?
Why are some doctors speaking out and then getting silenced?
Why are they infringing on Christians’ religious freedoms?
Why can 500 people shop at Lowe’s or Home Depot, etc., but we are not allowed to go into a church building?
And, why push for mail voting when voting booths can be set at Lowe’s or Home Depot or grocery stores?
Ask think for yourself, you know the answers.
Tom Chorinos
Mechanicsville
Listening and hearing by supervisors
One of the paradigms of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors has been “We listen to you and we do hear what you are saying.” I think a super example of this was during the board’s meeting last night (Wednesday, May 13).
There has been much discussion addressing the location of the Wegmans’ distribution center in the Hanover County’s Business Park. One of the main concerns was the potential safety factors with all the large trucks coming and going 24/7.
Thank you, Mrs. Faye Prichard, supervisor for the Ashland District, working along with your colleagues in developing a much safer travel route for delivery traffic.
I think our board over the years has shown a willingness to “Walk in their shoes.”
Mrs. Sue Dibble, South Anna’s supervisor, truly showed this when she voted against the approval of Wegmans application because she was willing to “Walk in their shoes.” Listening to the concerns of the residents who will be most affected by this development weighed heavily upon her heart.
We do have a very empathetic board and by making adjustments to the routing of traffic surely shows this characteristic. The only thing that stays constant is change.
Through participation by all parties, responsible change should be the end product.
Dan Johnson
Montpelier
