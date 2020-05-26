Pandemic’s ‘freedom protesters’
Look, I’ll begin with a short background to set y’all “freedom protesters” on the correct and “truthful” path.
I was in the USNR (United States Navy Reserve) for 28 months in the first year of the 1980s. When I graduated with a degree, I thought “with being a reservist and a mechanic with a degree” maybe I could get a commission in the USN (United States Navy).” I was wrong. Not good enough.
So I went to the U.S. Army (apparently they’ll commission anyone with a pulse). I spent 22 years there with an active duty slot at the end. Got shown the door (as I was walking into my lieutenant colonel job) because I pissed off the wrong little jerk (done that a few times in my life ... I regret this now). You know what they say in Texas ... “oil well.” You cannot change yesterday, just today. You can only hope (and plan for tomorrow).
This brings me to the subject of this letter.
These “freedom rallies” are disguised. They’re very well disguised as “practice drills” for a race war. Why, for instance, is there a Republican legislator in Michigan’s legislature with a battle-flag mask on their face (during session)? Why are there Nazi flags present at these rallies? Why are there little punks with long rifles in the capital building? Why are there Gadsden flags being perverted at these rallies?
Why did Trump first say, “I alone will decide when to reopen the states?” Then walk it back.
By the way, leaders make tactical decisions then stand by these decisions because they’re leaders and that’s what leaders do.
By the way, walking back (everything) isn’t a leader’s behavior. It is a behavior of one who isn’t consistent in leadership. It’s a symptom of cowardice (as dodging the draft five times). All truth!
Apparently someone told him he should allow the governors to take individual charge over their individual states (remember “States’ Rights”). So he “proclaimed” (as practicing dictators do) he’d “allow” the governors to decide for themselves.
Then ...
He and Steve Bannon, and Steven Miller, and Jared/Ivanka, and Richard Spencer, et al. would get certain “organizers” to organize these “freedom rallies” in each state with a strategic manner. These rallies are flowing along perfectly now. Mission accomplished! However, these rallies are not meant to gain “freedoms.”
These rallies (again for clarity) are meant to “stir the bucket.” These rallies are meant to incite. These rallies are meant to further divide this nation I defended for 28 years (if you count the four years as a cop).
Divide our nation. Us. We the People.
Their mission: divide. This kills three birds with one stone.
1). Deflect attention away from Trump’s many shortcomings.
2). Divide the masses over the same reoccurring nightmare: “racism.”
3). Protect Trump’s re-election chances.
Remember what Jesus said in Mark 3:25 that Abe Lincoln borrowed in his Gettysburg Address (y’all have gotta look it up).
Donald John Trump has divided and back-stabbed for five decades. His dark and cowardly and divisive history is too long for me to make this into a long letter.
I know plenty of decent folks in New York City (I was forward liaison officer on 9/11 while on active duty). I made friends while there. I’ve heard dozens of other people at other times since 2017 tell me how evil Trump is (no, I do not suffer from TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome).
I’ll stop now by begging folks to stay home during this pandemic and listen to the doctors/nurses/scientists. This is not a conspiracy set in motion by scientists to take down the king. This is not a conspiracy set up by doctors and nurses because they don’t like the emperor.
Trump is scared he’s going to lose the election in November so he is pitting us against each other to benefit himself. That’s all (that’s enough).
It’s not just the flu, the annual flu that killed 80,000 people last year. It’s a “novel virusm” which has killed 85,000 people in less than three months.
Truth. Truth!
When Jesus began many of His parables as He was giving His sermons in-person, He would usually begin His statements with, “I tell you the truth ...”
I’m powerless as I watch this draft-dodging coward (five times) destroy our nation. His first uttering that gave me pause was the insults he hurled at Capt. (Sen.) John McCain, USN in July 2015 when he said, “I don’t think people who were captured should be labeled as a “hero” (in the same war of these five deferments).
That’s what did it for me. That was all it took.
Dr. Richard Ryder
Mechanicsville
