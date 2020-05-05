Return to normal will not take place overnight
When will COVID-19 restrictions be lifted? Seemingly overnight, SASR-2 coronavirus wreaked havoc on America’s roaring economy, devastating businesses and the nation’s workforce. And the damage extends well beyond economic.
Bans on hospital volunteers impose a burden on overworked medical staffs, while patients are denied the emotional support of family, friends and clerics. Our quality of life has been dismantled. We are prohibited from attending church and patronizing entertainment venues, and we need an appointment to enter our bank. In public, masks and surgical gloves are commonplace as is treating strangers like lepers and avoiding physical contact with people we know and love.
Let’s take a brief look at the danger of this pandemic. The following data was extracted from Virginia Health Department daily reports for COVID-19, which noted more than half confirmed outbreaks occurred in long-term care facilities.
Date, cases and deaths: April 22, 10,266, and 349; April 23, 10,998, and 372; and April 24, 11,594, and 410.
Undoubtedly, the impact of the disease has been impeded by mandated societal changes. Virginia’s infection rate based on its population is approximately 0.14%, of which 3.6% died, which as of now is much lower than Center for Disease Control (CDC) national data – infection rate of 0.25%, of which 5.6% died.
By comparison, CDC national data on influenza last season ranges from 39,000,000 to 56,000,000 cases and 24,000 to 62,000 deaths; despite having an effective inoculation for the flu, it remains a formidable killer, yet we don’t fear it.
A recent Stanford University study suggests COVID-19 is more widespread, bringing its death rate closer to influenza.
Irrespective of any data or its accuracy, two things are true: (1) operating under the current restrictions threatens America as we knew it and (2) the return to normal will not be overnight.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville
Questioning uproar about Wegmans’ plan
(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.)
First, I want to say, I am not a “come here” to Hanover County. I was born in an old farmhouse where Cherrydale subdivision is today. My family has lived in Hanover County for four (or more) generations. I am sick and tired of the whining and belly aching from the anti-Wegmans’ groups.
Second, I want to address some of the reasons being brought up against the project.
l “Keep Hanover Hanover”. Huh? If we kept “Hanover Hanover”, there would not be a Foxhead, Kings Charter, Milestone, and Ashcreek. All of you “antis” would be living where? Who cares?! We would still have agricultural farmland and wooded acreage and none of you.
l “The trucks are a danger to our children”. What? As parents you allow your children to play in the streets. Every one of you should be charged with neglect and endangerment to your children. Don’t you have yards, playgrounds, and homes in your neighborhood? Just ride through any of the mentioned neighborhoods and children are skateboarding, playing basketball (hoops set up on state-maintained roads), etc., in the street. Children running amuck and no parents in sight! Parents who have never taught children the rules for riding bicycles on state-maintained roads.
Third, the litter you are placing all over the county. If you think placing signs illegally on roadways throughout the county is gaining support, you are wrong. If the signs had not shown up in the eastern part of the county, I would have stayed out of the debate. Disgusting! Keep your litter in your neighborhoods.
The Hanover Air Park is an industrial complex. I say “Welcome Wegmans”. We should encourage more businesses like this in the county.
Obviously, the residents of this area and a couple of our supervisors think more of themselves instead of what is best for Hanover County. The two “lady” liberals on the board of supervisors think more about votes than they do about what is best for the county.
Having been involved in a recent rezoning for solar panels, one of the liberal supervisors’ logic was that owners of property should be able to do as they please with their land. Well, following that logic, the owners/developers of an already approved industrial property should be allowed to do as they please with their land.
Supervisors, do your sworn duty and do what is best for Hanover County. Listen to, but ignore, the unnecessary noise from those who do not have a clue what Hanover was before they immigrated here.
Arthur Smith
Mechanicsville
Responding to ‘Trump Deaths’ letters
I read the two J.M. Thomas letters to the editor recently published in The Mechanicsville Local.
First, you blast “Trump Deaths”. In a subsequent publication, you are offering tips on how to be civil (civil is your term) while stating that one’s position requires verifiable evidence, not just idle talk.
I don’t recall seeing your name in the media of those who have national expertise in epidemiology, statistics, etc., that produces real evidence, which is the third point in your second letter.
I am a scientist and am well-known around the world for knowledge and expertise in my profession.
One thing that is critical to any scientific study is appropriate and proven data. Reliable data results in excellent decision-making. Poor or unsupported data results in skimpy decisions, at best.
If you are getting your data from the mainstream media, you are sorely mistaken. Your proposal to calculate “Trump Deaths” does not represent any credible data.
If you have been in the inner circle of the White House and have appropriate information to prove your assumptions, then my apologies. It comes across as your two letters to the editor just contradict each other.
Using your framework for writing a letter to the editor, where is the factual support for your quote “…Trump’s confusing, contradictory, and false statements”? Maybe you are the one confused.
J. Les Kirby
Mechanicsville
Wegmans will bring jobs, new businesses
NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard).
If Wegmans were to build on U.S. 301, or U.S. 360, the people who live in the vicinity of Sliding Hill Road would not care.
Wegmans, however, is trying to build close to a major interstate also convenient to Interstate 295 and nterstate 64. This will bring jobs and streams of revenue to Hanover County.
Wegmans will build somewhere, why not here? Because some people who bought houses next to an industrial park are shocked and appalled that industry would move to an industrial park.
The park was there before the homes.
Are these the same people who would build next to a farm, then fuss about farm odors, or slow farm equipment?
I agree there are things the county can do to limit impact, lower lighting, sound barriers, road improvements, and good signage for truck routs in and out. Today’s trucks and reefer units put out very little pollution.
Arch Robertson
Mechanicsville
