Character matters most in these times
In recent weeks, Richmond suffered a lot. Long pent-up anger among black folks, and white folks with a “mantle of guilt” about the men and women who fought a long, hard war about an execrable economic system of their times … and for which they suffered a long and dreadful defeat.
New York Times bestselling author and Charlottesville resident Alexander Green says something that can inform all of us in his book, “Beyond Wealth”, the road map to a rich life.
“The future is always fraught with uncertainty. But history gives us a sense of proportion. It tells us who we are and where we’ve been. It enlarges our view. And while we sometimes fall short of our ideals, it reminds us how [it has] guided us in the past … and should still lead us today. Without history, we lose our story --- and our bearings. We forget who we are and what it has taken to come this far. A sense of history is a strong antidote to self-pity or self-importance. It inspires courage and humility.
It’s not that the Founding Fathers or heroes of other generations were godlike. They weren’t. They were fallible human beings, just like us. Sometimes they made terrible mistakes or used shockingly poor judgment, just as we do. But if we take the time to read and to listen, the wisest and bravest among them will reach through the past --- across the centuries --- with voices that warn us, guide us, and lift our spirits.
Their chief lesson, especially in times like these, is that courage and patience and determination matter.
And that character matters most of all.
These qualities may not always guarantee success. But they guarantee that you deserve it.”
T. Wade King
Mechanicsville
Focus should be on impartial legal system
Your article in the June 24 issue concerning a peaceful Juneteenth march and quoting various people shows how little positive change can be expected by removing historic Confederate names and statues.
How catastrophic for our vulnerable country in the 1860s would it have been if those honored Confederate leaders were not principled leaders who ultimately accepted the rule of law and faith in the future, above all other considerations?
Their leadership brought a more peaceful end to the tragic war than would have otherwise been expected.
If they were respected then, more than 150 years ago, for promoting racial inequality, would they have been able to lead men to horrible deaths and would their names and lives have mattered at all?
The modern context for relevant racial equality includes Martin Luther King Jr., who championed a unity with peaceful demonstrations.
We may never know whether the initial tragic incident in Minneapolis was racially prompted, but we will know whether large segments of our society will accept peaceably the slow careful workings of our judicial system as it prosecutes the case.
An educated population with confidence in a diligent impartial legal system should be everyone’s main goal, undistracted by cosmetic changes to names and statues.
Lawrence J. Cogut
Glen Allen
Juneteenth placement deserved better
I am a transplant to the area from out of state and since I have lived here, there has been a lot of controversy on the renaming of schools in Hanover County. While I think this it is a good thing to change the names, as an initial step toward reconciliation and it provides an excellent opportunity for dialogue, I was surprised to see coverage of the Juneteeth March and Rally relegated to page 17 in your June 24th issue.
Admittedly, there was a picture on the front page and I thank you for that, but an event of this magnitude deserved banner placement.
This event, in the context of the national conversation on race, should have been given proper placement, and begs another question, “Is there an attempt to downplay this event and ignore the 400-pound purple gorilla in the room?”
Please be responsible in not just your reporting but also the presentation of your reporting. Thank you.
John J. Amoroso
Mechanicsville
5 Presidents admired Lee for character
As a 1969 graduate of Lee-Davis High School, a university professor of more than 40 years (during which I also served as dean for 20 years), I would like to respond to John Fish’s letter to the editor published in the June 24, 2020, edition of The Mechanicsville Local.
It appears Mr. Fish’s objective was to contend Robert E. Lee was not a Christian. Perhaps he was and perhaps he wasn’t, but Mr. Fish seems to have developed his assessment based on his personal feelings while ignoring some relevant history.
At least five 20 century U.S. Presidents made public their respective admiration of Robert E. Lee:
(1) Theodore Roosevelt, in 1907, for the celebration of the 100th year since Lee’s birth stated that Lee “. . . stood that hardest of all strains, the strain of bearing himself well through the gray evening of failure; and therefore out of what seemed failure he helped to build the wonderful and mighty triumph of our national life, in which all his countrymen, north and south, share.”;
(2) Franklin D. Roosevelt, in 1936, when he helped dedicate the Robert E. Lee Statue in Dallas, Texas, referred to Lee as one of America’s “. . . greatest Christians and one of our greatest American gentlemen” (five months later, presidential candidate FDR received 76% of the black vote;
(3) Dwight Eisenhower, in 1960, wrote that, “General Robert E. Lee was, in my estimation, one of the supremely gifted men produced by our nation.” President Eisenhower added, “From deep conviction, I simply say this: a nation of men of Lee’s caliber would be unconquerable in spirit and soul.” Eisenhower hung Lee’s portrait in the Oval Office during his two-term presidency);
(4) John F. Kennedy, in a 1960 speech, stated, “Robert E. Lee, who after gallant failure, urged those who had followed him into bravery to reunite America in purpose and courage”;
(5) Gerald Ford, in a 1975 speech, said that Lee, “As a man stood as the symbol of valor and of duty. As an educator, he appealed to reason and learning to achieve understanding and to build a stronger nation. The course he chose after the war became a symbol to all those who had marched with him.”
Even Winston Churchill referred to Lee as “. . . one of the noblest Americans that ever lived and his noble presence and gentle kindly manners were sustained by Christian faith and exalted character”.
If Mr. Fish was a student in my class I would ask him what he knows about Robert E. Lee that FDR, JFK, Eisenhower (who led the defeat of Nazi Germany), Churchill, and Ford seemingly did not know.
Rick Marksbury, Ph.D.
New Orleans, Louisiana
L-DHS grad: why he opposes name changes
I would like to weigh in on the recent suggestion that Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School be renamed. Let me express my gratitude to you for taking on this matter, I admire those who “grab the third rail” (no sarcasm intended).
First, some background about me. I am a 1971 graduate of Lee-Davis and am grateful for and proud of the quality education that I received there. The faculty and administrators of this fine institution inspired me academically and taught me many lessons that have served me well.
In fact, the education received at Lee-Davis served as the foundation for my future academic and career endeavors; my highest level of academic achievement is a master`s degree in computer forensics from George Mason University.
My sentiment is that the Hanover County School Board maintains the status quo that has existed for nearly 50 years. I oppose renaming the schools. Some (many?) of us have positive associations and strong bonds with our alma maters, including its identity, culture and alumni. Were the school originally called HHS-2 [Hanover High School #2 or some similar innocuous moniker]; I would suggest that graduates would harbor a diluted bond with their schools.
There are doubtlessly some who do not have such bonds with those schools as I and fellow alumni have and I have heard from several. I would hasten to point out that those who harbor unhappy memories spoke of negative social interactions; unpleasant experiences that would probably have been the same regardless of what the schools were named.
It is a sad fact that in our society today, as well as during my matriculation, that there exist bad people who harbor malicious intent (witness the violence in Richmond recently. Side comment here: I regard violence as a tool of the ignorant, if I may be permitted to speak bluntly).
During my time at Lee-Davis, I was not subject to any glorification of slavery. When the institution was discussed, they were erudite and evocative discussions, in a purely academic setting.
I agree with those who point out that the practice of slavery was morally wrong and does not merit any attempt to justify or rationalize.
I disagree with and reject the premise that the schools` names “glorify” slavery. There is much more to the story of both men and the issues surrounding the dissolution of the Union. The underlying issues percolated for over half a century and make for interesting historical and sociological studies.
The United States has no monopoly on the institution of slavery. History is replete with many examples of conquering nations` exploitation of subjugated people.
And I hasten to acknowledge that the wholesale existence of slavery in world history does not justify its existence. I offer this perspective as just that, perspective.
To the point of the “need” to rename the schools: What would be accomplished by changing the names? Proponents of such action maintain that doing so would remove a reminder of slavery.
I pose the question that by removing any associations or mentions of involuntary servitude – direct or indirect, would then slavery in our nation`s past cease to exist? Avoiding acknowledgement of the existence of involuntary servitude will not erase that institution from the American story nor will it improve the present and future station of those who wish to sanitize history.
To the faction that seeks this change in the schools` names persevere, I would pose this rejoinder: Should all references to and reminders of slavery and this period in our history be purged from our conscience, would your life be enrichened or your situation be improved? And if so, how?
Rather than attempt to sanitize history or even remove tangential associations with the practice of slavery, I would suggest that those who seek to avoid the topic employ those “reminders” as a catalyst to have constructive dialogue into our nation`s past, its flaws, as well as its progress. Healthy minds do not cling to past wounds nor are their lives dominated by negativity.
A more realistic and more rational initiative to the renaming of the schools would be to recommend a program or a colloquy in the schools (or other public forums) on the reasons for, patterns of, and effects of the slave trade and slavery in the New World (this would include, of course, enslavement of Native Americans of both Mesoamerica and South America by the Spanish) and examples in the Old World (the Egyptians exploitation of the Jewish people come to mind).
And, as an aside here, all points of view on this subject should suspend their preconceptions prior to the commencement of the discussion and remain open to being presented “the whole truth”.
And, as a side note, it should be noted that on July 30, 2008, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution apologizing for American slavery and subsequent discriminatory laws. Some states have also apologized for slavery, including Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
While these actions may not be sufficient to satisfy some who are uncomfortable with the role of involuntary servitude in American, I suggest that their angst will never be assuaged and little can be done for them. It is time to resist this small but vocal group`s attempt to enforce its will on the community.
The proposed change would be little more than a figurative poke in the eye by those advocating this change. Little substantive progress will be made beyond a temporary feeling of “vindication”.
Real progress may need to be made on race relations, real or perceived inequalities, and prejudice. Open and healthy discourse is the medium, not violence and mayhem. Riots and civil disturbances dishonor those who’ve sought change through peaceful means. And it dilutes the validity of the call for change. Let us pause, harness our emotions, and formulate a vision of a better future and how we can collectively achieve this goal.
Charles D. Waddell
Mechanicsville
Lee-Davis Class of 1971
Randolph-Macon College Class of 1975
George-Mason University
Master of Science, Computer Forensics 2016
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.