Wegmans’ deal draws ire, election threat
In response to Shanda Miller's well written editorial, "Historic nature needs saved despite growth", on whole I agree with her.
Talk is cheap (and nearly worthless in the case of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors).
This current crew of supervisors has long played by the old adage that it is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission and although there is nothing illegal about non-disclosure agreements, such agreements typically stink as much as rotten garbage and are nothing short of legal collusion.
That's the bad news. The good news is that "we the people" have the power to stop this lack of transparency and exponential growth.
I've said it before and I will continue saying it. Every last one of them needs to be voted out of office next time they are up for re-election in order to preserve what rural attributes we have left of this fine county. If they aren't, then prepare yourself for much more concrete and steel being erected.
Citizens of Hanover, let's not just say something, let's do something . . . Vote them all out of office!
Ken Essigman
Mechanicsville
