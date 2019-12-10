Gerrymandering issue puts GOP on the other side
I read with great amusement the quote from Nick Collette, chairman of the Hanover County Republican Committee: “As for redistricting, it will be very interesting to see if the Democrats put their money where their mouth is on this issue.”
Translation: We knew it was wrong when we were gerrymandering, but we lacked the moral courage to stand up to our own party and do the right thing. So, now we have to point fingers at the other side in hopes of demonizing them for the thing that we have been doing.
Frankly, I hope the Democrats do to the Republicans as they have previously done -- specifically around redistricting.
Until the remaining Republicans are willing to support a state constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering for good, they deserve everything that they get.
Rebecca Huber
Mechanicsville
Open talk needed to address transgender issue
I am writing in response to the article titled “Transgender students in schools talks continue”, published in your newspaper on Nov. 19.
I believe that it is very important to address and openly talk about the concerns that transgenders face during the school day.
Since our generation is the one that is going to bring change to our society, it is important to openly talk about these issues now so that in the future it will not only be easier to talk about but more normalized in society.
As of right now, many transgender youths may feel like they are going through this alone, which could be why more transgender youths end up transferring out of public school.
Since a person who is transgender identifies with the opposite gender that they were given at birth, they should be able to use the bathrooms in which they identify because everyone else who identifies as that gender uses those bathrooms so why can’t they use them as well.
Before coming out at transgender, the person may feel a sense of alienation not only from themselves but also within the community in which they have been told that they were a part of since birth.
So, once they do come out as being transgender, they shouldn’t have to feel the same sense of alienation and isolation that they may have felt before.
As a society, we should create a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone no matter what gender they identify with, and once we do that then maybe transgender people in the future won’t have to go through the same hardships as transgender people do now in our society.
Cassidy Butt
Mechanicsville
Cedar Lane project seen as negative
I am a resident of Cedarlea Park Subdivision where my husband and I have lived and raised a family since 2004. The main reason I bought a home here is because of the picturesque country-like setting of our subdivision so unique to Hanover County.
I fear that the Cedar Lane Industrial Park project is going to negatively alter our way of life, our commute and even the pleasant feel of our subdivision if it is constructed as currently proposed – with only one egress/ingress to it from Cedar Lane.
Many Hanover residents will be harmed if the developer continues with plans to have only one entrance and exit on Cedar Lane.
As a licensed professional engineer, I support, and frankly make a living off, economic development. I therefore appreciate Hanover County working hard to bring in future employment opportunities to our county. However, I also believe that proposed large industrial developments should be constructed such that any negative impact to surrounding communities would be minimized especially if that can be accomplished with minimal effort and funding.
In this case, not utilizing Route 1, a large industrial road fronting a major portion of the proposed industrial site, makes little sense.
What is more appropriate? Using an existing industrial road off of which to construct an industrial entrance or destroying the nature of a sleepy country road because the developer wants to save a few bucks?
The project currently underway does not match the plans approved by the county, which included room for multiple entrances and exits to the site (at least one off of Route 1).
If it was carried out according to that design, this project would have multiple access points to accommodate the hundreds of tractor-trailers that will be going to and from the industrial park. Now, all of that traffic is somehow expected to flow through Cedar Lane alone?
This is very disturbing to the residents of Cedarlea Park Subdivision and those that live off our Cedar Lane.
It seems the developer is unfamiliar with our beautiful county, as Cedar Lane is a far cry from the type of roadway needed to accommodate heavy duty trucks at all hours of the day.
The current plan is going to completely devastate this small residential road, force residents into ridiculous traffic congestion, and impair the safety of those living nearby. Surely there are more practical places to put entrances and exits to this site, such as Route 1.
Hanover residents shouldn’t have to sacrifice their peace and well-being for the sake of economic development. I hope county officials will impose requirements on this project to restore that balance.
Anna M. Kotas, P.E.
Glen Allen
Confederate can still mean oppression
In reading the letters from a recent edition of The Mechanicsville Local, Peggy Lassiter stated, “I have attended football games at Lee-Davis High School, and I noted African American cheerleaders, football players, and dancers as well. They all looked Happy.” This sounds like the slave narrative that was often published in books that taught our children what the Master wanted reported: that the slaves were happy.
Because we do not want to be called Confederates doesn’t mean we walk around with no smiles on our faces or our heads hung low. We have a greater joy on the inside that gives us peace that passes all understanding. Our children enjoy participating in these programs as well as other children. Smiles of participation do not equate to being happy to be called Confederates.
We cannot have in-depth conversations about race or other significant issues at a football game. Nor can an adequate discussion of a school name change take place at a football game. We should expect a nonchalant response at a football game. First, they are there in support of a friend or relative whom they prefer watching than discussing in-depth topics. Second, “befriending”, as was indicated, does not mean I will tell you all of my truth because we see each other at a football game occasionally.
Many songs speak of the smile on the outside that hides the pain on the inside. That is what you see, our politeness. This issue does hurt our children’s sense of confidence, their sense of being treated equitably. They know the history of the Confederacy and what it stood, and still stands for, and for them, for us, it is the continuation of a history of oppression.
To Elwood Sanders, from the same Issue of the paper, the lawsuit is not tearing up our county; the continuing effort to preserve the confederacy is tearing up our county.
I’d like this reader to know that in 2018 a proposal from Together Hanover and The Alumni coalition offered to raise the funds needed to pay for the name change.
If funds were the concern of the Hanover County School Board, we would think they would have accepted this offer. This was before the lawsuit and is not a part of anything regarding the NAACP.
The intent to blame the NAACP for costing the county is repugnant to say the least.
As indicated above, when a solution has been offered that would not cost the county one penny, how can you place the blame for this on the NAACP?
Mr. Sanders stated, and I quote, “When I heard the announcer at the recent Hanover/Lee-Davis football game say something like, ‘That’s another touchdown for the Confederates, I cringed a bit’.”
Mr. Sanders is not of African Descent and he felt this way for the students. How does he think the black students felt who have to hear this day in and day out?
Thank you, Mr. Sanders, for acknowledging and proving our point.
Despite his cringing, Mr. Sanders is still willing to put our students through this for another 15 or so years while Hanover finds land, and then builds a new school.
This request for change began in the 1970s. It is now 2019, almost 50 years later and you are requesting that we sit and wait another 15 years.
We’ve endured 50 years of hurt, pain and condemnation already.
Fifty years of students not wanting yearbooks, not wanting to wear band uniforms and football jerseys, class rings with Confederates on them -- 50 years of not truly feeling that they are a complete part of their school.
How much more must our children suffer to please those who call it heritage?
Why not do with the study of your heritage, what we are made to do, relegate the study and sharing of information about your heritage to one month a year?
Mr. Sanders, you cringed, but you aren’t the one who has had to comfort them in their tears, in their times of hurt, or when they haven’t tried out for a sport because they didn’t want to wear that uniform.
Have you seen them on the sidelines with their heads down when the yells of “Go Confederates!” are chanted? Your child never had to face this, mine did.
If you cringed, stop for one moment and imagine the continued hurt you want to impose on our children for another 15 years at a minimum.
If you can accept, as you say, that the name will change eventually, then what is the issue with changing it now?
Why not advise the county to not lose additional funds that our children can use for education, why not stop the hurt you noticed in our children, why not advise them to stop this now?
The NAACP seeks and stands for equity and equality for all people. At our last meeting there were as many Caucasian members as African American members present.
The school board has received an offer to fund the cost of a name change. Many people want to accuse the NAACP of costing the county money. That is a false narrative.
If the school board continues with the lawsuit, which they have the authority to stop at any point in time, they are the ones costing the county money. They have an option.
Pat Jordan
Mechanicsville
