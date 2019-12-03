Cedar Lane plan prompts concern with access point
I understand the need for Hanover County to be business-friendly in order to engender job growth and revenue. The caveat is that such growth should be logistically thoughtful and considerate of the people that populate a community and are neighbors of development sites.
It is incumbent upon government to consider the preservation of those attributes, functional and aesthetic, that led people to settle in Hanover in the first place.
It is therefore concerning that the current plan to develop the Cedar Lane Industrial Park seems to overlook proper consideration of the neighboring community.
I refer specifically to the current plan to provide this large industrial site with a single access point off of Cedar Lane, a small residential/rural road.
People who live here depend on Cedar Lane to get anywhere! How are we to do that reasonably and safely with copious numbers of industrial vehicles coming and going daily (and presumably nightly) through a single choke point?
The newly developed community of Chickahominy Falls is directly across from this planned entrance, and a number of other neighborhoods along Cedar Lane likewise depend on this road.
As I understand it, the original submitted design included multiple access points along nearby U.S. 1, which is a major thoroughfare and better suited for such traffic. It is troublesome that public officials have not seen any sort of traffic impact study for Cedar Lane. How can this be allowed to move forward absent that crucial analysis?
I respectfully ask the Hanover County Board of Supervisors to step in and protect their constituents by demanding rational and sensible revisions to this project plan through addressing these traffic concerns as well as requiring a green space buffer between the industrial and residential sectors.
Jay Unger
Glen Allen
