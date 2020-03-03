Resident urges deferment on Wegmans’ plan
There is great anger and sense of betrayal in our community because of Hanover County’s seemingly mismanagement of the Wegmans’ proffer amendment request.
I therefore urge the Hanover County Board of Supervisors to defer any decision on this project and to send the Wegmans’ request back to staff.
The staff should be directed to work with Wegmans to mitigate and minimize the impact that this distribution center will have on our citizens, our children, our roads, our neighborhoods, and our environment.
Andrew Condlin, a paid representative of Wegmans, has stated repeatedly that the 1995 zoning allows Wegmans to do whatever it wants, but implies Wegmans is proffering an amendment because it wants to be nice.
We have then heard county officials, including planning commissioners and even one supervisor parrot this position, arguing nothing can be done but approve Wegmans’ request simply because of rezoning changes in 1995. This is not true; the mere fact that Wegmans must seek the county’s approval belies this conclusion. Each supervisor should recognize that the board has the authority, obligation and leverage to demand a better proffer from Wegmans.
Were I a county official and heard Condlin repeat yet again that Wegmans can do whatever it wants, I’d be both offended and annoyed. He is, in effect, saying to the staff, the planning Commission, and the board of supervisors, “You are no more than potted plants who might look good sitting on the dais but have no choice other than to accept whatever it is Wegmans is kind enough to offer.”
Condlin might think that you, Hanover County supervisors, could be replaced with an app, an app that many voters might prefer because the app would consider all factors before concluding nothing can be done. But you are elected officials with judgment and authority. Use them.
Condlin also has stated repeatedly that GPS will guide the Wegmans’ trucks to use Sliding Hill Road and only Sliding Hill Road. But when a planning commissioner asked him repeatedly if Wegmans would actually proffer that their trucks use only Sliding Hill and not New Ashcake, Atlee Station, Ashcake, or Mt. Herman, Condlin evaded the question the first four times and didn’t bother to answer it at all the fifth.
Condlin is good at what he does, but -- remember that when this proffer amendment is approved -- he will go back to Richmond, and all the good intentions he has conveyed to Hanover will be worthless because they weren’t codified into the conditions of approval for this project. And we will have tractor-trailers on New Ashcake and other area roads and there will be nothing we can do about it. But it’s not too late to take effective action to codify all that was promised.
Remember, supervisors, what Condlin is saying is that Wegmans can do anything and everything it wants and you can’t stop them. He thinks your only option is to rubberstamp the blank check your predecessors wrote back in 1995. We all know this is not true and Wegmans’ proffer amendment is subject to both review and disapproval -- or approval with conditions.
It is really you, supervisors, who are on trial here. We will now see whether you first represent the interests and concerns of citizens before you rush to cater to business. Will you demonstrate strength of character and sense of purpose? Will you use your inherent authority as elected officials and leverage the economic incentives you’ve offered to demand a better deal?
Wegmans already conveyed they do not have a lot of options and are anxious to get started but your citizens are not happy with the deal as it now stands, so make it better. Wegmans would come to the table to resolve this conflict were you to make the slightest of efforts.
Step one is to delay a decision on the Wegmans’ request. Step two is to direct the staff to require Wegmans to proffer that its trucks will use only Sliding Hill Road, that all buffers be increased to 250 feet minimum with a noise-reducing berm, and to work with citizens’ groups to come up with a consensus plan that everyone can live with.
You are elected officials with the obligation to serve citizens first and the authority and leverage to demand that Wegmans work with us to reach a mutually beneficial solution to these issues. I hope that you have the vision, character, sense of purpose, and courage to do so.
John Suddarth
Mechanicsville
Homeowner shares letter to supervisors
(This is a letter that I sent to each member or the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.)
Dear Hanover County Board of Supervisors:
I am a homeowner in Fox Head and have lived here since July 1995; my backyard borders New Ashcake Road.
I am not opposed to economic development, or even Wegmans generally, but I am very concerned about the lack of transparency and truthfulness, both on the part of Wegmans and the county in handling this matter.
I want plain, unvarnished answers from my community leaders.
As a longtime community member and committed, consistent voter, I am disappointed and frustrated about the process and the rationale for this project, in this place. It appears as if the economic interests of speculative future tax revenue and job opportunities, that most likely will benefit individuals residing outside this community, are being given substantially more weight than the legitimate concerns that I and my neighbors have in regard to the disruption of our suburban quality of life.
Fortunately, the rezoning of this property in 1995 included 16 proffers that were adopted with an eye to the future. A neighbor has devoted her time and talent to outlining these proffers and the changes that Wegmans has asked the board to make.
Andrew Condlin, lawyer for Wegmans, has insisted that Wegmans can build and adhere to these proffers. I respectfully request that you require them to do so.
It is my understanding that changes made to these proffers must be of benefit to the citizens who will live with the result of your decision.
I am attaching a link to the previously mentioned outline of said proffers and the changes Wegmans would have you make. Please reply with your justification for each change, line by line, with specificity of how it will benefit the community. I would expect that this information would be readily available and easy to transmit as it must have been a central point of discussion in your deliberations.
If, in fact, the information I am requesting is in need of development, I would ask that a 90 day deferment be approved to allow for thorough investigation, communication, deliberation, and consideration of alternate options.
I would also ask that each board member respond individually to this request with either the justifications or an acknowledgement that further review will be required.
Thank you for considering this request .
Anita D. Philp
Ashland District
Atlee area’s development upsets resident
Everyone’s talking about the over- development in the Atlee area and to many residents, including me, it’s very unwelcome and comes as a surprise with every new turn and new sign for development of apartments and town homes and more homes and more storefronts and more restaurants and more industrial parks and more and more.
We’ve been taken completely off-guard and feel desperate to preserve our quiet, rural/suburban way of life as we’ve known it.
Looking back in retrospect, the amazing thing is that *people*, realtors, developers knew about this many years ago.
I had clients looking to buy in Hanover, specifically the Atlee area, and they were coming from Henrico.
Whoever they were dealing with convinced them to buy in Ashland — the development near Taylor Complex — on Route 54. Their reasoning was that apparently Atlee was going to be turned into the next “Short Pump”.
I just couldn’t even fathom it at that time. It’s been about six years since that conversation and look at us now!
My family’s been here since 2004. I researched and carefully chose this area because of its serenity, beauty, safety, and the quality of the school system.
The serenity is gone and I fear the safety and overall quality of life as we’ve known it will follow soon.
I’m sad to say I’ll be looking to sell in the near future.
I’m sure the market will be full of homes for sale, which will drive values of the 23116 zip code down considerably.
I’m off of Atlee Station and I’ve had to change my morning commute to be able to get out of the neighborhood.
I have loved this area for so long and to see it being overtaken by too-rapid over-development is both heartbreaking and infuriating!
Phaedra Crisman
Mechanicsville
Reviewing various impacts on the county
Hanover County needed change; I knew it would never happen. Residents do not matter if you are concerned with the change coming to your area, a place you loved and called home. It will change but not for the better.
It is up to you to man up and suck it up – you can thank David Maloney [planning director] and his zoning/planning commission/committee for all the great changes made with not one thought of possible long-term impact on the area.
I like Wegmans and would like one of their stores in the area.
The distribution center would be welcome, but in a different location.
Then there’s an industrial site at Cedar Lane across from Chickahominy Falls, which is another unknown impact when that new intersection was done and a poor job.
The entire time I had to wake up to the sound of fire/rescue trucks every morning and throughout the day.
The industrial site will only get worse, partly due to the slant hill drivers have to deal with and large truck traffic flying down that hill.
Not everyone is able to do it but everyone needs to open both eyes and reflect on the last years how much tractor-trailers have impacted the area from Doswell through Parham Road.
Multiple accidents have taken place on Interstate 95 north and south, causing back-ups and traffic flow onto Washington Highway/Route 1, and then coupled with an increase on Ashcake Road and Sliding Hill Road.
Hanover highways are not equipped to handled 18=-wheelers speeding on current roads.
Every time I have to travel in any of these areas, multiple oversized dump trucks are flying across Route 1 from ashcake Road to beat the yellow light, traveling close – four feet apart – and nothing is ever done.
We have no “law enforcement” to attempt to control this action. On Sliding Hill Road, every day you are impacted 10 or more times.
I had to avoid these 18-wheelers.
The last one was a wrecker hauling an 18-wheeler. I was in the left lane and had a big pickup truck about four feet behind me.
The tow truck pulling the tractor-trailer was in the right lane, and all of a sudden he speeds up and then about a foot ahead of me crosses into my lane with no warning and goes through the yellow light at Sliding Hill Road and Atlee Road. Then later he would be seen turning left off Sliding Hill Road to a business.
This area is hazardous for trucking. They do not care of the safety of other motorists. In the same general area, you have a business that pulls multiple trailers and then there’s another company. Both are on time schedules; they have to get to Point A to Point B during a specific time or they lose money.
Today’s truckers are not what I grew up with. Most get the CDL license within 30 days – that’s not enough training. Most coming to the area do not now the area.
Recently, a trucker on Route 1 was turning on to Sliding Hill Road. He was not on his cell phone, but was sifting through papers looking for something – maybe the route he was to take.
Most truckers coming to the area are time-related – under current traffic flow. They meet with delays, frustrations, which only add to the distractions, following and cutting off other vehicles. All to no surprise; this is life in Hanover.
Then back to Route 1/Washington Highway. There’s even more activity – logging off more and more land; they’re just contributing to what some are calling global warming.
They’d rather log off more land, which destroys vegetation, badly-needed to help maintain climate. We should at least keep that in mind.
If you have to log off land, at least let the Arbor Day Foundation remove what trees they can to replant in a new area. We need wood for multiple usages.
We were blessed this year; we did not get the normal winter we’ve had in the past. Take a moment to reflect and just imagine how things could have/would have been.
We need someone to represent the people of Hanover – not just Maloney’s agenda.
Just this week it was announced that Wegmans was approved.
If that’s how you are going to play ball, then the workers they are supposed to hire better come from the county and 90 percent should be veterans.
Blanche Roberts
Hanover
