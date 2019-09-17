Patriot’s Day event successful in supporting MCEF
(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to Managing Editor Melody Kinser.)
I want to thank you for the fine announcement in The Mechanicsville Local concerning our “Patriot’s Day Concert”.
The event was a big success with many attending and donating to MCEF.
I believe the great results were due in a large part to The Local getting the word out.
MCEF received seven bins of food items and over $650 in monetary donations. This will all go to help those in need, right here in our community.
Thank you very much for your assisting in this great cause.
Chuck Hechler
President
John Marshall Alumni Band Republican chair takes issue with write-in idea
(Editor’s note: The following was submitted as “A response to Ray Alexander’s Sept. 4 letter from the Hanover Republican Committee chairman”.)
How ironic that Ray Alexander’s letter published in the Sept. 4 edition of The Mechanicsville Local begins with a comparison of a write-in campaign for a lame duck Republican who lost the Primary Election earlier this year and a far-left Democratic author. It’s ironic because he attempts to compare Chris Peace, a 13-year incumbent, and his failed re-election campaign that garnered only a handful of votes at the convention in May to a book that sold 7 million copies.
The comparison was likely lost on many of those who read the letter because Del. Peace was defeated by more than 90% in his re-election bid earlier this year, a resounding defeat to a politician that lost touch with his constituents.
Despite the bizarre comparison to a successful John Grisham book from the early 1990s, Mr. Alexander attempts to make the case that because, in his opinion, Del. Peace was “thrown under the bus,” he should be a write-in candidate on the November ballot. By “thrown under the bus,” does he mean soundly defeated by more than 90% of Republican voters? Or does he believe his single opinion should trump the will of an overwhelming majority of Republican voters who showed up in May?
He goes on to mention that Chris Peace has “not been deterred from political aspirations,” as if we didn’t know by his 13-year career in the General Assembly, in which he betrayed the trust of his constituents and violated the core principles Republicans care about.
The fact is more than 90% of Republican voters supported Del. Peace’s primary challenger, Scott Wyatt, who ultimately won at the May 4 Convention held at Atlee High School. Unlike Peace, who lost touch with Republican voters in Hanover County, Wyatt has been a staunch conservative during his tenure on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
One of the main issues of the primary campaign centered on Del. Peace’s support of Medicaid Expansion, despite his years of opposition to the expensive, budget-busting policy that has failed in states across the country and encouraged more dependence on the government. In fact, he went a step further and compared opponents of Medicaid Expansion to supporters of Mass Resistance in the Jim Crow South. Yes, you read that right. He called opponents of ObamaCare racist, despite his opposition for several years before he caved to political pressure from the Richmond elites. How cliché.
Make no mistake, Del. Peace’s arrogance is why he was defeated, and this effort to write him in on the November ballot is nothing more than an attempt to elect the fringe left Democrat who belongs to the same party as national figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, who are pushing policies that include a “Green New Deal,” a $15 minimum wage that will close small businesses, and the complete destruction of the Second Amendment.
These supporters of Del. Peace are not Republicans, and their continued support of his failed campaign is nothing more than what will ultimately be a failed attempt to elect the Democrat in the race and turn Hanover County blue. And if you need any more proof that Peace’s current advocates are not Republicans, look no further than the fact that Mr. Alexander refers to the Republican Party of Virginia as “RVA” instead of the actual acronym, “RPV.”
As a supervisor, Scott Wyatt has been committed to protecting Hanover’s rural heritage, adopting fiscally sound policies, and ensuring our county remains a great place to work, live, and raise a family. As our delegate, we can trust Scott to not betray the trust of his constituents. He will stand up for our gun rights, fight for lower taxes, and protect our values.
Don’t allow Democrats to hijack this election simply because supporters of a failed campaign do not know how to graciously accept defeat and move on. Vote Scott Wyatt on Nov. 5!
Nick Collette
Hanover Republican
Committee chairman*
Mechanicsville Resident urges changing names at L-DHS, SJMS
To Patricia Lassiter, well done. To John St George, I did not write a letter insinuating racism in Hanover County. If there is any it is almost non-existent.
I was taught by my grandmother decades ago if something is going on that hurts the feelings of somebody else you need to not do it. Our citizens who are black harbor feelings at least some of them concerning the past. They also have ancestors and those ancestors lived in pure hell and they know about it so to have to experience a running back this very day get a first down and the announcer says “First down Confederates” is very hurtful to that person even though he knows that 100% of everybody there is on his side. He doesn’t need reminders of that horrible past.
In 1966, I was just trying to be nice to everybody and respectful and I was not thinking about the names of the buildings then or the name of the school. That occurred about five years ago when one of our black teachers passed away and I had a conversation with his wife and this great, great lady said she didn’t think anybody cared, and you have taken that Mr. St George and turned it into something it’s not.
When people here talk about this is our heritage so keep the name where is your heart in that? To want to keep something means you believe in that something and I don’t believe in the Confederacy and I never did because if anything was ever racist in this country that would be it.
I don’t like to see ball teams using names associated with Native Americans, so I think the Redskins name should be gone. The chief’s name should be gone’ the Cleveland Indians name should be gone also. The Florida Seminoles and there chop thing that they do -- how disrespectful to human life.
There is an outcry all over this country to be rid of Confederate heritage and it doesn’t matter how good General Robert E. Lee was, and, in fact, the man did an incredible job but that’s not what this is about.
No black person feels equal when you have to have that Confederate stuff those ideologies in their face constantly. If you are not racist and almost everybody is not racist, where is your heart? Do you want to continue honoring a heritage from hell that is against an entire race of people?
The things I said about pep rallies and all that come from what black folks have said today that was about a year or two ago printed in the paper and I was just agreeing with them and I thank them so much for pointing it out to me.
I would like to be able to say that I can represent all white folks when I tell you we are very sorry for what happened to your ancestors, and that we want to wipe away all those memories that are still right in front of us, and, if you want to do that, you have to remove the names so we don’t have to remember the horrors your people lived through. But, no, we have people who have no way of understanding the hurt and the pain that they feel every time they see a reference to the Confederacy.
The war has been over for a 150+ years. Just put it away. If you want to really know, go to PBS and watch “Reconstruction America after the Civil War.” I have it recorded on my DVR because it’s that important.
Some of what I see is extremely hurtful to me, so imagine what it feels like to a black person to see all that past.
Equality for all -- it’s what we are about now whether you’re black, white, Mexican, Asian, whatever -- and you can’t quite get there with names like that and other things going on like that.
I had two relatives -- my grandmother who was born in 1899 and passed away in 2000 told me about that, she knew personally -- that fought in the Civil War and I’m not proud of them. I have no reason to look up to them or honor them in any way. If anyone wants to rebut me that’s fine but the Bible teaches us we look at each other as equals so we need to do what we can in all things to make that happen.
And so, yes, Mr. St George, I have outed myself to asking for equality to all people and by doing so we respect the past in the same way they do who have been harmed by removing all aspects of what would surely hurt these ancestors who faced it if they were here today. Their heirs are aware of these atrocities and would like to not have reminders of them.
So this is not about any kind of current racism whatsoever to put a show of solidarity for us all by removing those names. If we keep the names then we are in support of the reason for the names.
This county was well aware that integration was coming and they did not want black people to feel wanted so they did a slap in the face of every black student with the name Lee-Davis [High School]. No, this does not affect their education just their heart and my heart goes out to them.
Lose the names. The City of Richmond changed the name of the boulevard to Arthur Ashe. We can do the same and show respect.
After about 10 years we still had not learned our lesson by naming the middle school Stonewall Jackson. We have people today that would keep doing the same thing but they are few and far between.
Loving kindness to all people in my life, so remove the names.
Larry Johnson
Mechanicsville
Letter prompts dispute about Trump’s success
I’d like to respond to Daniel Corso’s letter (Aug 28 edition). His comments about President DonaldTrump painted a far different picture than the facts show.
“Noteworthy business success:” He started with money from his father, bankrupted six businesses, came to the brink of personal bankruptcy multiple times (rescued by his father) and had numerous business failures.
He hasn’t kept all his commitments. Trade war hurting all Americans financially, especially farmers; huge tax cut did little to help middle- and low-income brackets; federal debt promised to wipe out in eight years has risen $4 trillion; nothing done on infrastructure; more people uninsured, air quality declined (looser regulations); now wants to take money from the military (he promised to improve) to build a wall most Americans don’t want and for which he promised Mexico would pay.
President Barack Obama was handed the worst recession in history since the Great Depression. Trump came in after a record 75 straight months of job growth and stock market gains: Can only take full credit after his policies are in place. Yes, our economy has continued to improve, but now there’s talk of possible global recession (due to trade war).
There was much evidence on working with Russia, just not enough to prove criminal intent of conspiracy. The Mueller Report has plenty of evidence to charge obstruction of justice (according to 700+ former federal prosecutors). Not done due to Department of Justice policy; report states it didn’t exonerate.
Trump is fit to deter international threats from Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and others? Russia is an ongoing threat; he believes Putin over his own intelligence agencies; sanctions were lifted on Russian oligarch who then invested in a Kentucky business (low employment area) creates some leverage on U.S. policy; trying to dismantle the U.S. response to Russia annexation of Crimea; “brusque combative style” and criticism has hurt relations with our allies.
Illegal immigration is a big problem but people looking to escape truly horrible conditions can be dealt with humanely and we could help reduce the need to flee.
Trump’s integrity is attacked because he is a compulsive liar (12,000+ as of August) and will attack anyone who says anything negative about him.
There is no perfect president, but we can do much better. Let’s elect someone with no business interests who’ll protect our democracy, improve ally relations, work to close wealth gap, fight against climate change, support public education, get business out of policy decisions, make post-secondary education more affordable, and enact legislation to change the mass killings trajectory.
Leigh Matich
Mechanicsville
All students should get the best education
I am writing in response to the editorial, “Why are tempers flaring over schools’ names?” (that appeared in the Sept. 4, 2019 issue).
Everyone is resistant to change because humans like to stay comfortable. The people who are against the school name change are not harmed by the status quo. They are concerned that changing the names is going to cost them more money in taxes.
They are wrestling with giving up the tradition of these particular schools, forgetting that the tradition was purposely designed to make black people feel uncomfortable. They also are concerned that they will be ceding power as white people -- even if they’re not conscious of it.
White people in favor of the name changes are standing up for principles of liberty and justice for all. We believe that whatever the cost of changing the schools’ names, the cost of continuing to uphold hate and racism in our community is far greater.
We believe that every student in our community deserves to learn in a nurturing and supportive environment. Children are the future and we want the very best for all of our children.
As a community, we should be working to give all of our students the very best education so that we can have the very best future for them and ourselves.
Black students can’t be expected to fully flourish in a school environment that was literally designed to make fun of them and oppress them.
Keeping the Confederate names sends a message to all of our students that we honor and uphold the ideals of the lost cause that slavery was defensible. This is a damaging message for all of our students.
We already fought a devastating war over this. That painful history cannot be erased and it will always be remembered and live within our collective conscience, history books, and appropriate memorials, such as the battlefields and the pyramid monument at Hollywood Cemetery.
Managing Editor Melody Kinser states, “This is a decision for the courts, which means it isn’t a matter for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors or Hanover County School Board to determine.” This issue is so much bigger than the courts or any board. It’s about values of fairness and equity, science, human rights, and basic decency.
If the courts, like the aforementioned boards, which are fallible, come out on the misguided side of white supremacy, we will not be deterred. We will never stop fighting for our children.
Heather Greenwell
Mechanicsville
Reader: political agenda at heart of recent rally
Responding to group rallies article in Aug. 28, 2019, edition:
The title of an article “Group rallies to support school name changes” left out two key adjectives describing the group. Those adjectives are “special” and “interest”.
This group has nothing to do with the betterment of humanity, but everything to do with pushing a political agenda.
As I was contemplating this letter, it hit me that the agenda of this special interest group is similar to burning books. They want to change history to a story of their choosing and to deprive future generations of any story other than their biased opinions.
This special interest agenda needs to stop. If this special interest group is allowed to succeed in their agenda, it will only embolden and empower them to continue with their crusade, and who knows what recast of history they will try to conquer going forward.
Gregory A. Wetzel
Mechanicsville
Resident advises NAACP to look at ties to Dems
As I read in The Mechanicsville Local about the NAACP’s decision to file suit over the names of two schools in the county, I couldn’t help thinking about a verse in Philippians 3:13, “No, dear brothers, I am still not all I should be, but I am bringing all my energies to bear on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead”.
Instead of dwelling on the past the NAACP should look at the present and its ties to the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party’s ties to Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood, an organization established by a woman by the name of Margaret Sanger. She wrote in 1939 and I quote, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population”.
Let’s fast forward to today. The majority of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located in the inner cities of our country in poor African American and Hispanic neighborhoods.
African Americans make up 13% of our country’s population yet 37% of all abortions are performed on African American babies still carrying out Margaret Sanger’s vision.
The Democrats will shut down the federal government to keep one dime from being cut from the estimated half a billion dollars given to Planned Parenthood from our taxes.
If my calculations are correct, 20 million African American children have been murdered by Planned Parenthood since the Roe versus Wade Decision. Now that, my friends, is something to get upset about but we shall see if it is upsetting enough for the NAACP to withdraw its support of the Democratic Party.
Earl Acors
Mechanicsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
In Mr. Collettes' letter he fails to mention that only 480 delegates out of 2000+ delegates voted at 'their' convention, hardly a 90% vote. This is nothing but fearmongering, and bullying by a guy who thinks the voters are stupid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.