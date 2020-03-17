Resident compares Wegmans proposal to Riverstone plan
After a year without considering community impacts, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors (board) approved a $4.42 million incentive package for the Wegmans Distribution Center (DC) development.
The county package consists of $2.92 million in tax reductions and rebates and $1.5 million in county water, sewer, and road improvements. In return, Wegmans promises, or proffers, truck entrance turn lanes and a minor 0.1-mile road realignment.
The Wegmans deal should be compared to the Riverstone development approved last year. Like Wegmans, Riverstone featured a DC, the tax-exempt Virginia ABC facility, on part of the property.
* County tax revenues. After considering the county tax exemption applicable to the ABC’s DC, Riverstone generates net county tax revenues of $6,793/acre. After considering the county tax reductions and rebates and the negative impact of the Wegmans’ DC on the property values of nearby homes, Wegmans generates net county tax revenues of $4,494/acre. Riverstone generates $2,299 more in annual tax revenue/acre (51%) than Wegmans.
* Infrastructure improvements. In Riverstone, the Comprehensive Plan was interpreted to preclude infrastructure improvements for developments that do not pay county taxes, and Riverstone received none. However, the county provides $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements for Wegmans.
* Proffers. The $1.5 million for Wegmans’ infrastructure improvements includes $0.4 million for roads, which can be used by Wegmans for its truck entrance turn lanes and a minor road realignment. By contrast, Riverstone provides the county $0.8 million in cash proffers to widen Pole Green Road plus a 0.5-mile road relocation, a traffic signal, and a 0.3-mile right turn lane off an interstate interchange.
Riverstone generates more county tax revenue per acre than Wegmans. Riverstone also proffers far more than Wegmans but receives far less in infrastructure improvements than Wegmans.
One developer provides plenty for the county. Another receives plenty from the county. Riverstone makes, Wegmans takes.
Hanover County is picking development winners and losers. Discriminatory corporate welfare best describes the county’s decisions involving Wegmans.
Bob Nelson
Mechanicsville
National debt will cost children and grandchildren
Well, Reds, here's another national crisis your big-mouthed racist, moron liar has botched.
Meanwhile, we have our own morons here on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. Four out of five, anyway: the school names’ lawsuit.
"Let's stay in the fight! Let's pay for the fight! The fight for racist heroes! The fight to continue the “Southern Cause”; the heritage of racism and slavery! We don't have much else. God's wisdom has eluded us, and our endowments slight.
But Jesus' spirit of kindness is in us -- as long as you're white. Keep the Southern flag flying - at any expense!
Actually, it is the little people we tax that must pay for our crusade: Our hero, President Trump; he's too smart to pay taxes. What an American!"
So the people of HandOver County are going to pay, and pay, and pay to keep those asinine school names just a little while longer. Good. Most of you all are Reds anyway, so let's watch your wallets wither.
Then comes the worst when the NAACP wins that lawsuit. You'll make your kids pay too. Like how your idiot has run up a federal debt that they also will have to pay off -- and didn't even get to vote! A legacy they will hate you for when they (if they) are mature enough to realize.
And just like the Confederacy you revere so much, you will lose in shame and disaster. Both Reds and some Blues in this county will suffer just like both South and North did in the first Civil War.
The same goes for the White House. Much of the ruin that idiot and his pals have caused will be fixed. Some can't be -- like the billions of your tax dollars that went to him, his kids, and his rich buddies. They'll be paying some of it back, and the gravy spigot will be turned off, but the damage is done. Your kids -- and their kids -- will pay.
And billions: You Reds don't even understand that word. Just a word -- that is beyond your mentality. You have no clue how much of your money The Liar has thrown away!
But it is the same old story every time the Republicans have control the government. They've spent money like a drunk sailor! Of course you don't believe that! Red Radio and Red TV would never admit it.
And what else comes into your thick heads? But the record is clear: Democrats always have to clean up after the Reds trash our nation.
Every . . . Single . . . Time.
Hanover County will be no different, thanks to this board of idiots.
That road you wanted? Forget it. That park? Don't hold your breath. Pot holes? No money. That's socialism anyway!
Our tax money is gone for nothing, since the school names also will be gone.
The Confederates trashed our nation, but were vanquished along with slavery.
Satan trashed the world, but will be defeated.
The results of all are very predictable -- to anyone not blinded by arrogance.
Don Ducote
Mechanicsville
