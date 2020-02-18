Resident: county derelict in school funding
Budget season is here and yet again there are insufficient revenues to fund our vital public services such as schools, Fire/EMS, social services, and public safety.
I participated in the Hanover County School Board’s Public Budget Hearing on Jan. 28, and -- while I have questions about the six behavioral support positions -- my greater concern is that the budget as a whole is deficient of funds and that it was presented in the context of state funding woes but there was no mention of local funding woes.
Certainly, Governor Northam’s budget for education is insufficient (as I was quoted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch). In addition, there is no state funding program for school facilities in Virginia; localities are on their own and they absolutely should not be.
However, localities also bear a great deal of responsibility for funding their schools, and Hanover County has been especially derelict in its duty to raise revenues and hence miserly in its funding of public services.
The reason Hanover’s share to the state has increased is not because the Governor decreed it so; Hanover property values and taxable assets have increased in value.
Hanover is wealthy and can afford to adequately fund its services. In 2007, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors lowered property taxes to the lowest in the region, as a temporary measure, and then made those cuts permanent.
What does this mean for schools? In the context of this year’s budget, our schools have “refocused existing resources” to add a handful of much-needed positions, small salary increases for our teachers and bus drivers, as well as some further progress towards reducing salary compression. However, other needs continue to go unmet. To list just a few examples:
l Despite public outcry in recent years, our elementary schools are still lacking bus aides, nor is there enough special education support, including one-on-one aides for high-need students, which spreads the aides too thin and cause case managers to miss planning time and lunch.
l Course offerings at the high schools are limited, i.e., many courses are offered on the books in theory but not in practice. For example, students at Lee-Davis High School are told if they want to take Calculus BC, they have to drive themselves over to Hanover High School and miss part of their next class in the process.
l Physical education classes in the middle schools have 40 to 50 students in each of them, causing management problems, and students to have to either sit around and wait their turn, or get hurt as they crowd onto the gym floor to play massive-sided games.
l Other elementary and secondary school class sizes are too large and teachers have insufficient planning time.
l The budget for FY 2020-2021 supports the assignment of Chromebooks to all middle-schoolers and I assume the same will happen for the high schools the following year. However, all families will be required to pay heavy fees to support this initiative and our aging schools in need of replacement, especially lack the wifi and electrical infrastructure needed to support a one-to-one device initiative. Having all of our students’ online will literally fry those schools’ circuits. In the bigger county picture, many students lack broadband internet access where they live and, as such, won’t be able to complete certain assignments outside of school.
l John Gandy and Henry Clay Elementary Schools will receive much-needed replacement by 2023, but there is no plan, physical or financial, to replace the other schools that have been identified by the 2018 Capital Planning Study as being in dire need of replacement (Battlefield and Washington Henry Elementary Schools and Lee-Davis and Patrick Henry High Schools) and renovations (Beaverdam, Elmont, Mechanicsville, and Pearson’s Corner Elementary Schools).
Adequate state revenues and funding would help to alleviate the under-funding of our schools, and other public services, but the Hanover County leadership needs to take responsibility for their role in our funding deficiencies and raise more revenues themselves.
We need to finally correct the promised-to-be temporary property tax rate decrease from several years ago. We need a plan to fund a much more robust and aggressive school facilities replacement plan and schedule. We need to rally members of the public around a meals tax, which is 50% borne by folks who live outside of the county.
Finally, we need leaders who are honest about the dearth of local funding and the long-term damage it’s causing and who stay focused on doing what’s best for those they are supposed to serve: the citizens of Hanover County.
Rachel Levy
Ashland
Distribution center location heart of issue
This current David versus Goliath is not about Wegmans as a retail business. The proposed Wegmans distribution center is situated in the wrong place. Period. There is no denying that fact.
During the Feb. 6 informational meeting at Oak Knoll Middle School, citizens needed to vent and ask questions. That important part was too long delayed by a rehash of the zoning history of the parcel, the planning process and timeline and a presentation on Wegmans’ history, business philosophy, and philanthropy.
The flier of questions and requests distributed by the Fox Head residents contained well-expressed concerns regarding legitimate issues. It would have been a much more suitable agenda for the evening.
Without a doubt, the imposition of a distribution center on this parcel poses problems.
But, unfortunately, this is a perfect storm of 25 years in the making: a pre-zoned parcel with outdated proffers, insufficient planning foresight regarding juxtaposition of light industry to residences, and citizens unaware of or inattentive to the implications of poor land use planning decisions.
Needed now is a meaningful discussion between Wegmans and citizens on mitigation of environmental, traffic, and safety problems.
Also brought up in the meeting was an additional situation that never fails to feel nefarious: the closed-door pre-negotiations between county government and potential business clients.
If I heard correctly, this practice “protects the company”. From what? This secrecy destroys trust between citizens and government. The practice may be legal, but it is unethical.
Pattie P. Bland
Beaverdam
Conservative: more stand up to progressives
I feel compelled yet again to respond to a “letter to the editor” published in your Feb. 5 edition. The letter was written by Dr. Richard Ryder. I’m amazed that it took him four columns to express his dislike for President Trump.
I’m sure that after the president was vindicated in the Senate impeachment trial he has even more hate and vitriol for anyone willing to listen.
I don’t have any letters before or after my name. I’m just a regular guy. No pedigree to reinforce my intelligence or impress others.
Fortunately, there are more and more conservatives like me that are beginning to stand up to progressives and the progressive ideology that is destroying the nation.
In his letter, Dr. Ryder references his Senior Officer status and becoming privy to information regarding Dick Cheney and Halliburton. Dr. Ryder, what did you do about it when you found out? Were you as indignant and outspoken about it then as you are now? Did you raise your hand? Maybe that would have been inconvenient.
I too became aware of Cheney’s misdeeds as well as the misdeeds of the George W. Bush Administration and was incensed. As a result, I voted for Barack Obama. Here was a man that could really impact the nation and an underserved segment of the population. What a dismal failure. He was a failure to the nation and to those that had such high hopes.
Along comes Trump. Everyone in organized politics dislikes him. He is being mistreated and disregarded in public. That is exactly why more and more American patriots are supporting him. We feel as though we have been mistreated and disregarded by the same folks.
He is shaking up organized politics. He is shaking up the status quo. It is exactly what the nation needs to restore faith in the system. Is he perfect? No, he is human.
Did he need to get involved in politics and endure the constant abuse? No, he was already independently wealthy. What is the motivation of the career politicians that dislike him so much? What do they fear? Is their world of self-serving interests being shaken up a little?
Dick Cheney’s dip into the trough is miniscule compared to what other career politicians have done over the years. In all things, follow the money trail -- even when ideology is involved.
I continue to be amazed by the number of folks that begin invoking the Constitution and how it was disregarded during the House impeachment process.
Did the House provide the President due process? No, they refused witnesses, they refused representation, and they refused the Republican minority the opportunity to question the witnesses brought forth by those seeking impeachment. Does that sound Constitutional or equitable? Please stop invoking the Constitution only when it is convenient to your cause.
George F. Will’s (2019) remarks regarding Daniel J. Boorstin’s book “The Genius of American Politics”: “Considered in the second decade of the twenty-first century, as we stand on the dark and bloody ground of today’s political contentions, Boorstin’s book remains interesting, but primarily as a period piece. It is a shard of America’s now shattered consensus. Or, more precisely, it is a document from the calm before the storm of the conservative counterattack against progressives’’ complacent assumption that their ascendancy was secure.” (p. 156,157)
I’d like to suggest that more folks read George F. Wills’ book “The Conservative Sensibility”. It provides a non-biased history of the Constitution, politics, and developing ideologies.
Eric L. French
Mechanicsville
Roundabout updates requested
Thank you for the illustrated update on the front page of the Jan. 1 edition of The Mechanicsville Local of the Creighton Road roundabout.
I am sure that there are numerous users of the Cold Harbor Road–Creighton Road intersection who would like read about the progress on this construction project. Please continue to publish periodic updates.
I say “progress “with tongue in cheek. Progress is not very evident when I drive through this less than active construction zone.
While stopped for a red light, I counted about a dozen pieces of construction equipment. The most I remember being used at one time is four, aptly manned by five or so construction workers. I don’t sense any urgency in the work. I hope this work proceeds as swiftly as possible to restore this intersection to normal traffic flow.
I hope the contact for this project contains a penalty clause that notes, if the May 2020 completion date your article noted is not met, the construction company will receive some type of meaningful penalty. From the progress I have seen to date, my guess is that the roundabout will be completed ’round about December 2020.
John Wetlaufer Sr.
Mechanicsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.