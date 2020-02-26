Trump should be remembered for successes
In 2016, I was slow to jump aboard the Donald Trump train. Marco Rubio was my candidate for that primary.
I always was going to vote for the Republican nominee, especially with the Antonin Scalia vacancy.
It wasn’t until Trump chose Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate that I decided to also campaign for him.
My heart really got in the Trump campaign when Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters “deplorable”.
I admit to being incorrigible.
In the first months of his presidency, there were some cringeworthy moments. It took a year for President Trump to start rolling up victories (federal judicial appointments, tax cuts, regulatory reform) but once he got started America got stronger at home and abroad. In spite of all this, there are some that selfishly put their feelings about President Trump’s personality ahead of his accomplishments for the country.
This is not a vote on who we are inviting over next Thanksgiving.
Even if this new economy does not help everybody, should we go back to the bad old days where 1% growth rates were dismissed as the new normal?
Should we go back to fighting like a schoolyard bully for the right to project weakness on the world stage?
Should “Uncle Sam” go back to being “Uncle Sucker” on trade deals?
It is one thing for true-believing liberals to disagree with Republican philosophy. However, for those who believe we’re better off now than four years ago, but still want to vote based on hurt feelings, I have to say I’m sorry, but your feelings aren’t hiring.
Nat Atkins
Mechanicsville
Letter rebutted about support of the President
In Eric French’s Mechanics-ville Local Feb. 19 rebuttal to my letter (dated Feb. 5, 2020) he began with “my letter’s four columns of dislike of [Donald] Trump.” This particular “ploy” is usually one of the first used in the bag-of-tricks of y’all “Trumpologists” where you use in defense of the indefensible. And, by the way, it usually takes about “four or more columns” of information offered to make points against the most prolific liar in human history.
Again, I knew nothing of Trump save for “reality show host” and defunct “developer” until he insulted Lt. Cmdr. F4 fighter pilot John McCain, United States Navy USN (ret.) early on in the 2015-2016 national campaign season.
I’ll use “irony” to explain my distain for a felon whose already begun his practicing for emperor. It was “painfully” ironic when I realized (after those visceral insults against the most well-known hero of Vietnam) that Trump “illegally” avoided the draft five times for the same conflict McCain was a hero of. The insulting of the hero by the coward was/is/always will be the very epitome of “irony.”
Then, of course, he was “vindicated” in the Senate by Mitch McConnell’s continued obstruction (which ironically began with the Caucus Room luncheon just after the 44th administration’s inaugural (in 2009 then followed by the Republicans’ communal “dislike” of Barack Obama). At least Mitch is consistent.
The “letters-before-my-name” comment about me are a result of 30 years of part-time schooling usually as I was working blue collar jobs in industry, construction, and engineering.
In fact, for what it’s worth, the PhD may as well stand for “post hole digger.” So do yourself a favor and realize I don’t take your reference as an insult.
What I do get angry with is the continued apologies made by folks on behalf of this criminal (five decades of proven felonious activities) when all his shenanigans are so obvious. Why?
I began my research on Trump because he insulted a military veteran. Which reminds me that your “what-did-you-do-about-Cheney-when-you-found-out” comment is a clear indication that you’ve (most likely) never served.
You don’t raise your hand within an active duty cadre and question the authority of anyone several levels up from your pay grade.
You utilize tact, discretion and be very careful (and if anyone in a uniform is “indignant,” woe be unto their backside).
We live in a democracy. The military is totalitarian (another “misnomer” unless you’ve served). My “indignation” is reserved for my First Amendment rights as a civilian.
Obama’s “dismal failure” (his entire eight-year tenure) was preyed upon by McConnell’s continued obstruction.
Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland’s not-even-getting-interviewed by McConnell’s Republicans (again, I was a Republican for 30 years remember) for Obama’s Supreme Court of the United States was the best tangible example I can offer.
I pray United States Marine Corps Maj. Amy McGrath (and another fighter pilot) ends Mitch’s treasonous and pathetic tenure at the same time the proverbial commode is flushed with the “wanna-be emperor” this November.
Then ... smack dab in the middle of your letter, you utter, “along-comes-Trump.” Geeesh ,man! “Among comes Trump.” Are you kidding?
By the way, did you know that after Trump was discontinued from NBC’s “The Apprentice” and he (allegedly) said, “Now what am I gonna do” to one of his sons who suggested (jokingly) “why-don’t-you-run-for-President.”
“Along comes Trump” ... Bwahahaha!
The master of deception; the “artist-of-the-deal” (actually written by a gentleman named Tony Schwartz ... [who incidentally says Trump is dangerous]).
Said by (Meagan Kelly, former Fox News anchor) as “a danger to everything held dear in our democracy.”
“Then you write, “more American patriots are supporting him.” Do you know what “patriot” really means? It’s a general term. To me, it means “adherence to the Constitution/Declaration of Independence where all (“men”) are created equal.” Where the oath of office “.... swear allegiance to the constitution... to protect the same from all enemies foreign (and domestic)” is taken to heart (as in uniform).
Trump has no allegiance to anyone but himself. This is evident when (especially when) he uses insults against the likes of Lt. Col. Alex Vindman for telling the truth about (more) Trump crimes.
Then (if you need more tangible proof) this is more evident when Trump “fires” (a circus freak term from Trump’s reality show), Vindman has him escorted off the White House grounds (and his twin brother who had nothing to do with any of it).
Then, when you wrote, “Did he get involved in politics to endure constant abuse?”, were you referring to Trump or his predecessor?
Then your “He’s already independently wealthy” has me convinced I could very easily sell you that proverbial Brooklyn Bridge.
Dick Cheney’s “dip into the trough” costs you and I $40 billion in war profits as-well-as-4,400 of my brother/sister compatriots. I could think of many, many adjectives for this but “minuscule” seems largely inaccurate at the very least.
Megan Kelly, Steve Schmitt, Mike Wallace and many other Republican news anchors are now realizing the depths of Trump’s dangers.
Everyone (ev-er-y-one) who ever crosses Trump is wrong, criminal, bad, mean, evil, nasty, awful, etc., but Trump is always right snd innocent and a victim. Can you (possibly) see a pattern?
Irony and patterns.
Tell ya what: I’ve posted in here (quite regularly) since I realized what McConnell’s henchmen were doing to our 44th President of the United States about 11 years ago.
So, instead of further wasting my time on you, I’ll just suggest (since you’ve said you’re an “avid reader”) that you pick up a copy of an Old Testament and read the entire second chapter of Daniel. Pay strict attention to verses 40-43. Then, see if you see anything familiar.
As well, get a copy of “The Brainwashing of my Dad” (Mathew Modine). Available from Amazon. Great reading.
Dr. Richard Ryder
Mechanicsville
