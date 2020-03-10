World crept in to resident’s ideal serene life
I recently saw a picture of an ad from when Kings Charter was being developed. At the top it reads “At King’s Charter not everyone drives a Volvo”. There’s a picture of someone on a tractor, waving as cars go down a country road by silos and grain fields. Below the picture it reads, “Traditional homes ... surrounded by farmland in Hanover County”. Someone commented that it must have been lovely. It was.
I remember when there was a sign on the corner of Sliding Hill and Atlee Station roads that said “Coming Soon”. As we were riding around, looking for a new place to call home, I begged my husband not to ever make me live out here in the middle of nowhere.
Fast forward 34 years and we’ve had four homes here in Atlee. It has been a lovely, safe place to raise our kids and to begin our retirement.
We watched the world find us. It wasn’t too bad until the new interchange at Interstate 95, Walmart, and FedEx. Now it is traffic jams and stoplights.
The plan for the Wegmans distribution center and the increase in traffic, accidents, back-ups, and noise it will bring, make me feel sick.
We had no clue this distribution center was coming -- none. We thought that area was wetlands and swamp, natural space. I feel betrayed.
Martha Smith
Mechanicsville
I-95 gridlock hasn’t been part of talks
There is an elephant in the room demanding attention that neither Wegmans nor the Hanover County Planning Commission seems willing to give. The elephant is named “Interstate 95 Gridlock”.
There is no doubt that those of us living here have experienced the interstate at a standstill, which happens most often in the warm weather months when people are traveling to and from the beaches.
An accident anywhere 20 miles north or south of Richmond will cause gridlock for miles. And we know what happens. All manner of vehicles divert to the nearest north-south routes to bypass.
Wegmans has said they will reroute traffic when this happens. So, their trucks will add to the already packed alternate routes. But they’ll still be headed for the single entrance on Sliding Hill Road. That means traversing (1) the Ashcake-Peaks and Mt. Hermon-Sliding Hill roads from the north, and/or (2) New Ashcake or Atlee Station roads from the east, and/or (3) Lewistown Road through the Airpark and Route 1/Sliding Hill Road from the west. Think about it.
In scenario (1), these roads are simply not adequate for truck traffic. They are winding, narrow, shoulder-less, have standing water after rains, meander through residential neighborhoods, and have reduced speed limits. Scenario (2) is not much different.
Local folks have experienced the difficulty of entering or crossing the steady streams of cars, trucks, RVs under these circumstances. Route 301 and Route 1 become steady streams of vehicles.
The elephant in the room: When I-95 is gridlocked, how will the trucks be rerouted? None of the alternate routes are adequate to reach the Sliding Hill Road entrance gate.
Mt. Hermon? Nope.
Ashcake? Nope.
Peaks? Nope.
They are all too narrow and winding, and well-traveled by commuters.
Folks coming today from Caroline and King William counties are good examples. From Caroline County to Route 54 to Goddins Hill to Mt. Hermon to Sliding Hill. There’s no way that route could handle trucks diverted from I-95 to Route 30 and down Route 301 -- even if they kept on 301 to Ashcake!
It’s a disaster waiting to happen.
Caroline Cooke
Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.