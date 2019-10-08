Resident: Last word on school names
If we are going to “move on from the Civil War” let’s from here on, forever, also move on from slavery and stop using it as a crutch to get what some want!
A few comments suggest saving Hanover County a lot of money by just “changing the names”.
Well, let’s flip the record over: How about NAACP “just” drop their lawsuit, and, as I said before, stop being an adult bully and working to make sure any future schools in Hanover will have generic names only.
As we all know with the growth the Hanover County Planning Commission and the Hanover County Board of Supervisors are approving there certainly very soon will be a new need for schools.
Enough!!!
Mary Louise Smith
Mechanicsville
Former student bullied while at SJMS, L-DHS
I am writing in response to all the news and letters concerning the NAACP’s lawsuit against Hanover County.
I attended both Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School and I was severely bullied in both schools. I came home with bruises almost every day and was even beaten up one day to the point that my eye was so swollen that I couldn’t see out of it for a couple of days.
I am Caucasian and the bullying came from whites and blacks. This indicates that it is not just one race that is the victim of bullying.
Some people say that the names of the schools are racist, as are the team names. Let’s look at it this way for a minute: The term “rebel” often referred to the Army of the South.
A rebel is anyone who fights against the system. By that definition, wasn’t Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a rebel?
Confederate is even easier to explain. The Southern states were known as “The Confederate States of America.” To call either of these sports teams of these names is, in my opinion, ignorant.
Next, let’s look at the violation of rights.
The names of these schools have nothing to do with freedom of speech.
To say that these names violate the 14th amendment makes no sense. The names do not violate anything. No one is being denied anything.
Finally, let’s look at the racism of the names. Neither school denies any race the right to attend it.
Yet, there is the United Negro College Fund, which is only for African-Americans.
The NAACP itself represents African-Americans. Aren’t both of these organizations “racist?”
There is no college fund for Caucasians.
Finally, let’s look at the schools named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. What if these names made Caucasian students feel denied their 1st and 14th amendment rights? Would these students be looked at as racist? Probably.
Would these names be changed? Absolutely not! It would be stated that these names are very important to African-American history.
This is very hypocritical, for why is it right that the history of our country to be protected only if deemed important by African-Americans?
Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis are racist to African-Americans, but Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama are okay for school names because they are African-American. See the hypocrisy? Maybe you should just sit down and think about it.
We are all Americans and we all take pride in our country.
Our history may not be all rainbows and sunshine. There are bigger problems in our state and country than the names of schools. Why not focus on these rather than trying to focus on things that are blown out of proportion?
The solution? Let’s name our schools after plants and animals and get rid of names of historical figures.
But some people would still complain because -- without something to gripe about -- some people just aren’t happy.
Paul Dickerson
Mechanicsville
Davis, Lincoln quotes at issue with responde
In her latest anti-Confederate letter to The Local, Patricia Lassiter makes a “direct quote” from President Jefferson Davis without giving a source to that quote and with the purpose of painting him a really bad guy.
Below I make a direct quote from President-to-be Abraham Lincoln, made during the famous debate with Stephen Douglas on Sept. 18, 1858, as reported in the Chicago Press and Tribune. The Chicago Times published a nearly identical quote.
“I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races [applause] -- that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of Negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races from living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be a position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
Darn, does that mean all the schools named after Lincoln throughout nation must change their names? The bottom line is that “We the People” of Hanover County voted 84% to keep the names of the Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle Schools. That is cemocracy!
Michael “Mickey” Reardon
Mechanicsville
Leader should prioritize principles
Thank you, Leigh Matich, for the rebuttal of my opinion letter on Donald Trump heading toward the next presidential election.
One of the criticisms was my use of “noteworthy business success” to describe Trump. Most people would argue that a net worth of few billion dollars – as of March, 2019, Forbes listed Trump at $3.1 billion while Bloomberg had him at $2.8 billion – qualifies as “noteworthy business success.”
Yes, Trump reportedly borrowed between $1 million and $60 million from his father in his move up the wealth ladder.
Capitalists use many resources, sometimes family money, to take advantage of profitable opportunities or to create them. There is no shame in that, but billionaires frequently embrace self-serving, ruthless behavior, which is an entirely different consideration.
It is true that Barack Obama inherited a bursting real estate bubble, which had been expanding for more than a decade thanks to private sector greed and public policies that encouraged the disregard of fiscally sound lending practices for home buyers, especially first homes. During Obama’s eight-year reign, the Great Recession ended when the supply of homes and the demand of qualified buyers gradually shifted back into normality, and the real estate and other financial markets began to recover.
However, on Obama’s watch, the nation’s debt surged to approximately $20 trillion, economic growth stagnated, and the military became underfunded.
Trump’s initiatives to remove government barriers that were stifling private sector enterprise have helped to stimulate the job progress and the thriving economy we are now witnessing.
Trump’s integrity has been challenged on an unprecedented scale; 12,000 lies is an extraordinarily large number, even for a sitting president. The New York Times, CNN and MSN must be expending considerable resources tracking them.
Assuming that Trump lied once or thousands of times, assailing his integrity would be entirely appropriate, but not necessarily make him unfit to be president. We would have to consider if such lie(s) were felonious in nature and/or a betrayal of Constitutional responsibilities, including securing the nation or harming the electorate.
For example, William “I-didn’t-have-sex-with-that-woman” Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky and/or other women were likely not felonious nor a betrayal of his Constitutional duty whereas Richard “I’m-not-a-crook” Nixon’s connection to the Watergate Hotel scandal was criminal in nature.
Anyone interested in examples of the level of deceit that can occur inside the Oval Office should watch the Ken Burns’ series on Vietnam, which exposes the powerful people who ordered millions of young Americans, including this writer at that time, to imperil their lives and limbs in a strategically unwinnable war. Some of the consequential damage can be observed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Although Trump’s opponents have continued to allege collusion with Russia, they have yet to provide credible evidence on that charge, much like extreme right-wing allegations against Obama failed to yield proof that he was treasonous, wasn’t an American citizen and so forth.
That said, the recent incident involving Ukraine may prove to be extremely harmful to Trump, perhaps his political undoing. And such an outcome would cause quite a bit of damage to the Republican Party, which hopes to prevail in the 2020 election. At this point in time, we have to wait until the incident is thoroughly investigated and/or legally processed before drawing any conclusion.
Historically, the public has mostly relied on traditional media outlets for news, hoping to get truth, yet the release of isolated fact(s) or unreliable/speculative information has occasionally distorted reality or masked it. Complicating the acquisition of truth in today’s world is the proliferation of social media, which has frequently been a breeding ground for fabricated stories. Therefore, taking time to separate fact from fiction is always prudent before rushing to judgment and advocating or discarding any politician.
Certainly, Americans aspire to be led by individuals possessing the best fused attributes that Harry Truman, Abraham Lincoln, Mother Teresa and Ronald Reagan possessed, but such a person that could quench this thirst may not exist. Until that candidate tosses their hat in the ring, this nation under God must tolerate whoever survives the no-holds-barred battle for the top job and hope that person prioritizes the principles upon which the nation was founded.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville
Supporter tells why she will vote for Wyatt
It was disappointing to see the continued harangue about the Chris Peace/Scott Wyatt campaign in the recent letters. With only a few weeks left until the election, is it too much to ask that we come together as a district to support the candidate who will keep us from turning blue?
Instead of rehashing the process that Mr. Peace supported up until the Hanover mass meeting; instead of correcting the false statement that “Chris Peace voters were being denied the right to support him” (it was Chris who told his supporters not to attend the convention as it was just a “Wyatt rally”); instead of decrying polls and pointing fingers, I’d like to share my experience with Scott Wyatt and his team.
Having volunteered with the Wyatt campaign early on, I witnessed first-hand how Scott responded personally and with genuine interest to anyone who approached him with questions or concerns.
I watched people who were angry and confused about all the campaign madness change their minds about Scott once they got to know him and experienced his positive attitude and enthusiasm for meeting his future constituents throughout district.
I saw him reach out to people from all backgrounds, eager to hear their stories and understand their life situations – which was reassuring, because when I was making those hundreds of phone calls in the early days I kept hearing people say they felt forgotten and dismissed by the incumbent.
I especially appreciated Scott’s determination to take the high road when his character was being smeared by someone who had once been a friend.
Scott is a good man, a servant leader, an active member of the community and someone we can depend on to represent all of us in the General Assembly.
Yes, any name can be written in on that ballot and we all have a right to thumb our noses at an outcome we didn’t like. To what end?
Is it worth it, in these politically contentious times, to lose a conservative seat in the General Assembly by splintering the votes? Only if you love what’s coming from the Left these days. Northern Virginia has already annexed itself to D.C.
A vote for Scott is more than a vote for the 97th District; it’s a vote to benefit all Virginians.
Cecilia Thomas
Mechanicsville
Resident: vote for Wyatt and McDougle
In one month, our community will have the opportunity to ensure that the Republicans maintain the majority in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate. Control of the General Assembly is critical to countering the New York style leadership of Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, who was able to maintain his position despite his “black face” controversy and his shocking stance on post-birth infanticide.
In our area, the Republican nominees include Scott Wyatt for delegate and Ryan McDougle for Senate.
In addition to being pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Scott Wyatt’s conservative platform also includes decreasing regulations, managing growth, lowering taxes and spending, supporting small businesses and public safety. Scott’s record with the Hanover County Board of Supervisors shows his commitment to those principles.
Ryan McDougle has represented the district since 2002. His record with both the House and the Senate reflects his principles. He knows that our families thrive best with job growth, lower taxes, and more affordable and flexible healthcare.
Ryan consistently stands with our veterans, law enforcement and the individual’s rights as guaranteed by the Second Amendment. Ryan defends the lives of the unborn.
Wyatt and McDougle reflect Hanover values and will serve us well in the General Assembly.
Deb Wetlaufer
Mechanicsville
