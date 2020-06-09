Democrats: End racial bias now!
The Hanover County Democratic Committee stands in solidarity with black and brown Americans in Minneapolis and around the country. We must bring an end to systemic racism. No person should ever have to beg for his life or prove his humanity. It sickens us to know that there are citizens who daily live in fear of the very people who should protect them.
We are grateful for the many men and women of law enforcement who serve with dignity and integrity.
But, we need to admit that racism exists in all walks of life. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We are hurting right now, but we are not broken. Together, as Americans, we can do better.
There are many songs and slogans extolling the joy and pride of being born in America: We are a blessed nation. Therefore, we, by rite of our birth, must do all we can to ensure that all Americans are treated humanely and have every opportunity to better their lives. For too long we have been silent on issues that make us uncomfortable.
We encourage everyone to start having meaningful conversations about race and oppression. Through open dialogue, we will find meaningful solutions. For the sake of our children, we must solve the problems created by racial bias.
When we hear a man gasp for air, the first thing we should do is get off his neck. Too many times, our brothers and sisters are trying to better themselves. But, figuratively and literally, someone is pressing on their necks so hard that they can’t breathe.
We support people who are lending their voices to those who are out of breath -- from voicing the need to remove racially offensive names from our buildings to marching in solidarity for those who are no longer able to march.
As we come together in this dark hour, let a rising sun shine on what we can accomplish together.
Dr. Daniel McGraw
Chair
Hanover County
Democratic Committee
Black Caucus asks: How did we get here?
Each time I try to say or write something about where America has landed after the killing of George Floyd, my eyes swell with tears and the salty tears roll down my face -- the same salty tears that roll down the faces of any caring American, no matter what color.
I have never seen anyone stop breathing, especially at the hands of a law enforcement official with his knee on a man’s neck and a smirk on his face.
The image of George Floyd was crystal clear ... it rips into my heart like a dagger. Malcolm X said “it is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks”.
How did America get here? We were always here but the deep-seated racism was hidden in the hearts and minds of those who feel privileged and superior. All it took was one unbalanced election of the wrong person for that ugly racism to rear its head. Those nasty and ugly feelings were always there, hidden in a corner of minds and hearts; ready to come out by invitation of a president who encourages division.
No words or actions could ever make a person participate in the violent and mean spirited actions we have seen this past week, unless it was already in their hearts.
What makes any person feel superior to another because of their birth? No one gets to choose their parents, their race, their ethnicity. So what pleasure does one get out of violating another person because of their color?
People who are so prejudiced that they would take another’s life are ignorant and insecure; they act disgracefully and disrespectfully to be validated. It has to stop! Now! No more! Ever!
Sandra Howard
Chair
Black Caucus
Hanover County
Democratic Committee
Black friend’s face told about being denied
This letter goes out to the Hanover County white community of which I have been a part since 1994.
I wish to address the racial tensions in our county and what we might do to take a little step forward.
I grew up in the segregated South during the 1940s and 1950s. I just accepted it as the way things were. I did not think too much about it until I had an experience in 1964 that jerked me into awareness.
I was part of a select group of college students participating in the Governor’s Internship in State Government in Raleigh, North Carolina.
There were 22 of us and one was a black student. After one of our seminars a small group of us, including our black friend, went to a local restaurant for a snack.
We sat down at a table and waited to be served. We waited and waited and no one came to our table.
Finally, the manager came out and informed us that we could not eat there because the restaurant refused to serve any person of color.
I and the other white members of our group were upset at this obvious rejection, but when I looked in the face of our black companion I saw something else entirely. It was a look of shame.
We saw what happened as a little injustice. He saw it as a signal that there must be something deeply wrong with him and that was the look I saw on his face.
After that experience, I thought of myself as a person open to racial justice. I participated in some non-violent marches of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
I tried to be an advocate for social justice. But now, over 50 years later, I have discovered that I still carry around vestiges of racial prejudice.
Recently, I read a book called “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. She writes about being on the receiving end of racial prejudice, some of it obvious and overt, and some subtle and unthinking.
After reading that book I had an experience that revealed that I still have that kind of prejudice within me. It was a Sunday when snow was forecast and so most churches, including mine, canceled services. But the roads were clear and there was almost no snow on the ground. I decided to see if a couple of churches in my neighborhood were having services but their parking lots were empty.
Only later did it dawn on me that I didn’t even think about checking on the African American church in my neighborhood. Then I realized that the vestiges of racial prejudice are still with me.
My fellow citizens of Hanover County, the same vestiges are still with all of us. I believe the first step toward a more promising future is to recognize and admit that this is true.
It might be the first step in trying to remove that look of shame from my black friend’s face. It might be the first step toward educating ourselves about some of those symbols like Confederate flags that we see on display. They came into use during the 1950s and 1960s as a sign of opposition to integration and an affirmation of white supremacy, and that’s still what they stand for.
Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School were named during the same era, and those names are deeply offensive to our African American neighbors.
I plead with my white brothers and sisters in this county to take a little step to help remove the shame from my black friend’s face. Recognize that we still bear in ourselves the vestiges of 400 years of racial prejudice.
Let us find a more promising future for all of us by admitting that we are part of the problem and committing ourselves to make some steps in the right direction.
The Rev. Dr.
Stephen L. Moose
Mechanicsville
Resident: face masks order undermines us
Overruling the position and recommendation of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Governor Ralph Northam announced that as of Friday, May 29, Virginia will require wearing face masks inside public buildings or business establishments, justifying his decree as necessary because science shows that masks mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Doubling-down with some arm-twisting, violations may be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Certainly, worn masks impede transmission of the virus, but of equal or more importance are a few simple rules that if followed would obviate the need: (1) self-isolation when ill, (2) avoiding physical contact with those who are ill and (3) regular hand-washing.
Northam recently had to apologize for not wearing a mask in public, excusing it as “…We’re all adjusting to new normals.” He apparently accepts the current state of affairs, which likely riles most, if not all of his detractors and at least some of his voter base.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported that, as of May 29, COVID-19 had killed 1,338 Virginians, with over half of the outbreaks occurring in long-term care facilities.
The number of deaths in residences for compromised-health individuals compared to healthy people going about their daily routine is extremely important in measuring the threat to society, but not revealed in the VDH daily report.
Most Americans prefer the old normal to the new one, which is on the narrow and dangerous, slippery slope of denying individuals the ability to make conscientious risk-reward decisions for themselves, an infringement on their basic freedom.
The clock is ticking on the length of time Americans will tolerate the current situation, which is harming numerous businesses, undermining America’s might.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville
Reader answers questions from recent letter
In the May 20 edition of The Mechanicsville Local, Tom Chorinos had some great questions and since they aren’t political, here’s some help for those that may not know the answers:
Pandemic questions aren’t political
Why can you go to Walmart but not Marshals? Because Walmart sells food and Marshals does not. Food is a critical requirement for the health and well-being of our community.
Why the Dollar Store and not a mom-and-pop shop? Because the Dollar Store sells food and the mom-and-pop does not. Food is a critical requirement for the health and well-being of our community.
Why can’t you have an elective surgery, but you can have an abortion, which is elective? Abortion procedures are time sensitive. And while you may not approve of someone’s choice to have an abortion, it’s their right to do before the 24 weeks after conception.
Why should you stay inside but yet heat and sunlight kill the virus? Good news! You should absolutely go outside! But please don’t gather in large groups and also make sure you are socially distancing. Also, we haven’t yet proven that heat and/or sunlight kills the virus given that nearly every country in the world has experienced COVID-19, including in Africa and South America.
Why don’t people know that these are “recommendations” -- not laws --because they have not gone through due process? Some are recommendations and some are legally enforceable because there are major risks to the community. For more information, see: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Why is it OK for government officials to get a haircut, but not common citizens? Not sure where this one is coming from, but good news that most of the state can get haircuts in public establishments as long as they adhere to the appropriate rules.
Why the fear, when this virus has a less than 1% death rate? That is good news for Virginia! But, that death rate is with the restrictions in place.
As we look at other states, we can see that this virus spreads quite quickly and is very virulent, so we’re all supporting our healthcare providers so we don’t overwhelm the system, leading to more deaths.
What makes one person essential and another not? Essential businesses and workers ensure the ongoing health and well-being of our communities.
Doesn’t shelter at home mean there is a whole population of people, not staying home so we can? Yes! Our essential workers are doing the brave and hard work to ensure that people are being taken care of while the rest of us can stay home. We appreciate them!
Why are they dividing us? It’s really encouraging to see how many government officials, companies, workers, friends, family and other community members are united in ensuring that the health and safety of our state and local community and, specifically, our most vulnerable members is the top priority. We all should work together to continue to support the activities that will ensure the best outcomes for our citizens.
How do people not know that we are a republic, not a democracy? Probably because we’re both! Technically, we have a federal democratic republic – in which we (the people) participate in direct governance but through the process of choosing elected officials. Many people tend to use the word democracy to describe our governmental process; it seems that even the Framers used that term as a descriptor.
Where has the flu gone? Sadly, the flu is not gone, but it is decreasing as is typical for the flu season ending in late spring. You can get more information through the CDC weekly tracker: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
Why do the homeless consistently demonstrate the lowest infection rates? Unfortunately, testing within the homeless community is challenging for a variety of reasons, but we do know that homeless shelters are definitely seeing significant infection rates: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6917e1.htm#T1_down
Why are they telling us to mask up after two months of lockdown? Because masks slow the spread of infection in the community! So, if you need to go out into public, please do you part by wearing a mask.
Why have most other death rates dropped since the virus? Some good news is that sheltering in place means death rates due to things like car accidents have gone down. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that death rates have dropped overall. Typically, death reports lag – for example, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) released the 2018 data in January of this year.
Why are the common people being controlled by the government and no one is controlling the government? That’s definitely a concern. The United States government was set up with a checks and balances solution with three separate branches of government to help ensure that one branch doesn’t attempt to overtake or ignore the will of the voters. Unfortunately, nothing is foolproof and we should all participate by contacting our officials and voting.
Why are hospitals paid more for COVID-19 deaths? It is true that hospitals that treat Medicare patients do receive a premium for treating COVID-19 patients, which appears to be due to the cost of care needed for treating patients (i.e. additional isolation, cleaning, protective gear, etc).
Why are some doctors speaking out and then getting silenced? Accurate information, particularly medical information, is exceptionally important in ensuring the safety and well-being of Americans. Ensure you’re getting updates from reputable sources, particularly those doctors who are actively engaged in at hospitals and laboratories that are treating COVID.
Why are they infringing on Christians’ religious freedoms? It may feel difficult not to socialize with your support groups – particularly those from your religious community, whether it’s your synagogue or mosque or church that is unable to hold services.
Unfortunately, as with other large gatherings, the potential to spread infections is significant in these kinds of closed spaces where human contact and chanting/singing are important parts of the service. Both a choir practice and a church service from March shows just why these gatherings are not recommended: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6919e6.htm
Why can 500 people shop at Lowe’s or Home Depot, etc., but we are not allowed to go into a church building? It is very concerning how many people are out in public without masks and not social distancing. We should all expect better from our local establishments to ensure proper guidance in reducing the risk of infections.
And, why push for mail voting when voting booths can be set at Lowe’s or Home Depot or grocery stores? Our local government officials work very hard to ensure the proper coordination and requirements are in place for in person voting. Finding the right balance between the health of individuals – specifically for those most at risk – and the right to vote must be at the top of mind. Mail voting is a great option to consider.
Hopefully, this helps Tom and others understand this challenging environment and where to find accurate information.
Thanks to the editor and Mechanicsville Local for continuing to provide helpful reporting regarding the ongoing pandemic (for example: County services available for those in need during coronavirus crisis). Please continue to help the community by being a good source of information!
Rebecca Huber
Mechanicsville
Reponse: Democracy hit Jan. 20, 2017
This letter to the editor is basically to Wilma Lawrence, in response to her letter, which appeared in the June 3, 2020, edition of this periodical.
I’m a 61 year-old white male. That is close to the median age of Fox News viewers. I made the wise decision not to watch that channel – ever. You have obviously chosen to be faithful to that channel. You have every right to do that, says our Constitution.
You also have obviously chosen to align yourself with the current occupant of the White House (who I refuse to recognize by name or as having any legitimacy). You have every right to do that as well, says our Constitution.
We have all been blessed to live in a democracy, where we are free to vote for the candidate we choose to, worship the way we choose to, openly criticize our elected leaders, peacefully petition the government for some type of reform, and where the majority rules.
I differ with you in the time line of when that democracy started to falter. I say our democracy started to falter on Jan. 20, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. That is when the current occupant of the White House hijacked the Constitution, and has since been obsessed with getting the unchallenged unilateral authorities and powers of Adolf Hitler, Hassan Rouhani, Mohammed bin-Salman, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong-un. (If you don’t recognize any of those names, you can search for them using Google.) He is being enabled in this endeavor by his defense attorneys in the House, Senate, Supreme Court, and Attorney General’s Office.
The current occupant of the White House has watched over 100,000 people in this country die of a contagious virus, while refusing to acknowledge or even care about those lives lost. Since this pandemic began, the current occupant of the White House has ranted like Mad King Ludwig about the economy tanking, vote fraud, houses of worship not opening, businesses not opening, etc.
He has shown he doesn’t care 1 scintilla about anyone or anything but himself. Yes, the pandemic is real – not a hoax, as the “anchors” at Fox News would try to have us believe. Yes, the death count is real – not falsely inflated by the Democrats in an effort to carry out a coup against the current occupant of the White House, as the “anchors” at Fox News would try to have us believe.
You are obviously unhappy with the idea of being told to stay-at-home except for essential needs: food, medicine, necessary household items, hygiene products, etc., and being told to socially distance (stay at least 6 feet) from other people when in an occupied place.
I can only think you will be even unhappy if you contract this virus, simply because you refuse to wear a face covering or someone near you who is a non-symptomatic carrier of the virus refuses to wear a face covering.
If you are relatively healthy and have no serious pre-existing medical conditions, you should thank God every day for that. I have an auto-immune disease; some people have diabetes; some people have cardiac issues. Those of us who have a serious pre-existing medical condition could easily die if we contract this virus. We have our rights, just as you have yours. We have the right not to be exposed to this virus, by others who are so infatuated with the current occupant of the White House that they refuse to take 10 or 15 seconds out of their ultra-busy lives to put on a face covering.
For the foreseeable future, when you are in your favorite grocery store on the day you refuse to wear a face covering, do two favors for me: Stay out of the aisle that I’m in, and stay out of the cashier line that I’m in. Those are two very easy requests to honor.
Harold Ackerman
Mechanicsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.