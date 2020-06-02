MATTHEWS, Thomas Austin Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, died May 21, 2020, at home. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Austin Matthews; and mother, Edith Kelly Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virginia “Ginny” Adams Matthews: children, Thomas (Dana), Troy and Dawn (Greg); and sister, Betty Jean “BJ” Cyr (Ron). He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, Leah, Grey, Josiah, Solenne, Jude, Pete, Reece, Ainsley, Rebekah, Henry, Levi, Timothy, Hannah, Emme, Benjamin, Elise and Jack. Before marriage, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. After working for his father at B.T. Crump, he and a friend started Northrun Saddlery, where he worked until 2017. There, he enjoyed selling equestrian equipment, attending shows and making friendships. He also enjoyed being with his buddies at Farrington Hunt Club and looked forward to deer hunting season each year. Going to the farm in Hanover on weekends to cut grass or just hang out were important and brought enjoyment to him. A private graveside service will be held.
