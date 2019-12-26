HANOVER COUNTY – Two men, including Darrell Michael Harris, 29, of Richmond, and a woman were taken into custody by Virginia State Police on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after receiving reports of a Curtis crash cushion truck being stolen from a work zone at the 88.6 mile marker on Interstate 95.
Sgt. Keeli L. Hill, VSP Division 1 public information officer, said troopers were notified at 8:31 p.m. of the incident. The vehicle was located a short time later with the driver, identified as Harris refusing to stop for troopers. A pursuit ensued with Harris driving recklessly and striking two marked trooper vehicles. The pursuit ended on Route 1 near Ashcake Road.
Harris and two other occupants were taken into custody without further incident. “The pursuit ended with the subject stopping on Route 1 just south of Ashcake Road with the assistance of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland Police Department,” Hill added.
Harris was charged with, two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count hit and run, one count felony elude, three felony counts of destruction of property, one misdemeanor driving revoked, and reckless driving. Charges are pending against the other two.
As of Thursday, Harris was being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Hill said one trooper sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
