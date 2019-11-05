HANOVER – A memorial ceremony to honor military veterans will be held at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at Hanover Wayside Park at 8225 Hanover Wayside Rd. in Hanover (off U.S. 301, about a mile north of Hanover High School). Veterans who served and are currently serving to insure our freedom with be honored.
Taniki Richard, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired and team member of the Wounded Warriors Project National Campaign, will be the guest speaker.
American Legion Post 175 and VFW Post 9808 will lead the laying of the Memorial Wreath. Veterans of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will perform the Rifle Salute.
James Kickler, chairman of the Hanover County Veterans Memorial Committee, will be the Master of Ceremonies. Jimmy Barrett with the American Marine Corps League #329 will perform Taps.
Memorial and Honorary Pavers will be available for purchase at a discounted cost of $75 if purchased at the event.
Dedicated in 2007, the Hanover Veteran’s Memorial honors Hanover County military veterans who were killed in hostile action from World War I to the present day, and those who have or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.
Parking will be available at Hanover Wayside Park.
For more information about this ceremony, or about the Hanover Veterans Memorial, call Hanover County Parks and Recreation at 804-365-7150 or email parksandrec@hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director, Hanover County Parks and Recreation.
