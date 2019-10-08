HANOVER – Amanda Bosher Porch of Village Bank was unanimously elected president of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce during its Annual Member Dinner.
A new slate of 2019-2020 officers was chosen during the Sept. 19 event, “A World of Opportunities,” at the Hanover Tavern.
Porch brings 20 years of banking experience in Hanover County to her new leadership role.
Working the last 15 years at Midlothian-based Village Bank, with locations in Sliding Hill and Mechanicsville, Porch has held a number of positions, including branch manager and currently vice president, small business banker.
A member of the Chamber for 10 years, Porch has served in previous leadership positions, including treasurer in 2017-2018, and vice president in 2018-2019 working alongside now past-president Kenny Janes.
A graduate from Virginia Banker’s School of Bank Management at UVA, Porch now specializes in helping small businesses with Treasury Services and lending needs.
“It’s an honor to lead business in a community where I grew up. Just as in my role at Village Bank, I am committed to helping Hanover businesses and the families that live here thrive economically. In my role as Chamber president I hope to build on the previous successes and provide leadership to this collective group of businesses, providing everyone the opportunity to have their voice heard and by cultivating valuable connections that help maintain a strong community through ever-changing times.”
For more information about the mission and purpose of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce and its programs visit https://hanoverchamberva.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.