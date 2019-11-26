MECHANICSVILLE – “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the theme for the Sunday, Dec. 8, Mechanicsville Christmas Parade, which welcomes Santa Claus to the Village for an early visit.
The annual event, sponsored by the Mechanicsville Rotary and Ruritan Clubs, will kick off at 2 p.m.
Entries were accepted until Friday, Nov. 8. There are no fees to take part.
Judging of 11 categories for awards is handled yearly by staff representing Richmond Suburban News – The Mechanicsville Local, Ashland-Hanover Local,Memail: bret@atwoodprint.com) or David Fuller (804-690-5666, email: dfuller100@aol.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.