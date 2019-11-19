DAVIS, Vilma Heath “Vicki,” of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clifton F. Heath and Bernice Tucker Heath. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert B. Davis; and sister, Betty H. Abrams. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Davis and Lisa Davis; three grandchildren, Christopher S. Thacker (Dawn), Gilbert L. Hughes Jr. and Vicki J. Hepper (David); great-granddaughters, Madison Thacker and Vivienne Hepper; great-grandsons, Nigel Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Dalton Hepper and Dexter Hepper; sister, Brenda H. Ruffin (Fred); as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Vicki was a native of Hanover and was actively involved in several civic associations in the county. After retiring in 1990 from A.H. Robbins, she worked part-time as a communications operator for the Mechanicsville Walmart and also worked as a private investigator. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Gethsemane Church of Christ, the Virginia Cancer Foundation or the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad. The family thanks Donna with hospice for all of her excellent care.
