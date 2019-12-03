OLIVER, Virginia Colleen, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the widow of Eddie Oliver; and is survived by her daughters, Brenda Challenor, Delores Shelton and Patricia Alvis; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cook; and extended family. The family received friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
TUCKER, Thomas, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to live with his Savior Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Edna Tucker; sister, Pauline “Sista” Tucker Clark; and his wife of 65 years, Joyce Tucker. Survivors include his sons, Thomas Tucker Jr. (Vicki) and Tracy Tucker (Anne); grandson, Thomas Tucker III; as well as many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Tucker was a huge supporter of youth athletics in the community, having coached little league baseball, church softball, American Legion Post 175 baseball and semi-pro baseball. After coaching, he and his wife were regulars of numerous sporting events, from little league to college. The family welcomed friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.