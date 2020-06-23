DIACONT

DIACONT, Virginia Costello, 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Linwood “Pete” Diacont; her brothers, and a great-grandson. Virginia is survived by seven children, Beth Dixon (Chuck), Ann Hazelwood (Bill), Ginger Johnson (Jeff), Jane Donovan (Chip), Lin Diacont (Kathy), Rick Diacont (Donna) and Mike Diacont (Tammy); 14 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; a brother, Mike Costello; and many other relatives and friends. Virginia was an amazing cook. She also loved gardening, especially her flowers, and was a professional shopper. She could sew anything beautifully. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family and cherished her time spent with them. She will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 8 pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral Mass was held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

