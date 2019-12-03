WOOD

WOOD, Virginia Daiger, age 92, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Tidwells, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was well-loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton A. Wood Sr.; her parents, William Allen Daiger Sr. and Georgia Palmer Daiger; brothers, William, Ogle, Irving and Eldred Daiger; and half-brother, Harding Daiger; a sister, Frances D. Packett; and a half-sister, Vernon D. Sanford. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved family: two sons, Clifton A. Wood Jr. (Mary) and Paul R. Wood (Bonnie); a daughter, Miriam Wood Montgomery (Keith); a sister, Mary Jane D. Knight (Billy); four grandchildren, Cristalle Wood Marks (Adam), Matthew Wood (Misty), Justin Wood (Bonnie) and Brian Montgomery (Brook); 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. The family received friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, on Friday, November 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services were held on Saturday, November 30, at 12 noon and interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Virginia’s honor to Edgewater United Methodist Church in Tidwells, Va., c/o Yvonne Minor, Treasurer, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, Va. 22572.

