HUGHES, Virginia Mae (McAllister), 94, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 5, 2019, at her home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. The funeral will be held at Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Virginia, on December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment following the service in West End Cemetery. Virginia “Gin” is survived by three children, Buel Hughes and his wife, Sue, Vickie Mattox and her husband, Paul and Shannon Colby, with whom she lived. She had six grandchildren, Tara Barr (Denny), Mark Hughes (who preceded her in death), Harrison Colby, Knox Colby, Lin Mattox (Corrinne) and Jack Mattox; and five great-grandchildren. She had one surviving brother, William “Bill” McAllister of Wytheville. Gin was born and grew up in Wytheville, Virginia, and was preceded in death by her father, Andrew McAllister Jr.; her mother, Beulah; her brothers, Carter, Sanders, Howard, Bascom, Charles, Lindbergh; and her sister, Helen Cline. She happily retired from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond to become a full-time babysitter for her grandsons, Lin and Jack. She attended Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and especially enjoyed her Sunday school class, the Endeavors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, Benevolence Committee, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, Va. 23228 or Bible donations in her memory can be made through The Gideons International. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
