Budget director Shelly Wright updated board of supervisors members last week on the financial impacts of the COVID-19 virus on the local budget, specifically a significant decline in revenue receipts.
“It’s no surprise to any of you that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on both people and economies around the world,” Wright said at last week’s meeting. “In comparison to the loss of life and suffering this pandemic has caused, the financial impact is much less important, but my job today is to help the board appreciate the financial impact,” she added.
With a statewide forecasted unemployment rate of 20 percent and businesses shuttered around the county, Wright said she has consulted with regional peers and county officials to revise and update impact projections. Some estimates predict a rebound in the economy by late summer, while others foresee more lasting impacts.
“We had to settle on a set of assumptions that we feel are reasonable and we have done that,” Wright said. “Given the life of the stay-at-home order and an appropriate amount of time for businesses and individuals to start to rebound, we assume that it will be close to the beginning of 2021 before people are financially back on their feet and retail sales have recovered.”
That situation results, according to Wright, in a sales tax revenue shortfall for the final months of the 2020 budget and the first half of the 2021 proposed budget.
In addition to late payments on personal property taxes, Wright said real property sales are also expected to decrease.
“With the near closure of all hotels, we are expecting to lose almost of all of lodging tax that we have typically received now through the end of the summer,” Wright said.
It all adds up to a $4.3 million shortfall in this year’s budget. “It’s a $4.3 million hole that has to be closed with three quarters of the year already gone,” Wright said.
Hanover is fortunate in that revenues before the pandemic exceeded projections in many departments, with interest earned on investment income accounting for the largest chunk of that unexpected revenue.
“But, that wasn’t enough, so we began looking at areas we could reduce expenditures,” Wright said. “Every department was able to cut at least 5 percent out of their operating budget.”
In addition, the county has implemented a hiring freeze. Those measures resulted in a $350,000 savings, and schools have committed to contributing $750,000 to address the shortfall.
“When we put all these strategies together, we have a solid plan to finish out FY 20 in good financial standing.”
The outlook for 2021 is less clear, and county officials are awaiting revised state budget numbers before adjustments are introduced; but it’s clear some revisions are in order.
“The final FY 21 budget is going to look very different than the one that was proposed in February,” Wright said. “Until we know what the state budget is going to look like, especially as it relates to school funding, we really cannot finalize Hanover’s FY21 budget.”
The General Assembly is expected to reconvene on April 22 and release revised budget figures that will provide county officials a clearer picture regarding revenues.
Wright said she will continue to work with school superintendent Dr. Michael Gill to adjust numbers and projections and plans to submit adjusted figures to the board at their May 6 meeting.
County administrator Rhu Harris suggested adding an afternoon session to the special meeting scheduled for the evening of May 6 to address these financial concerns.
In other coronavirus-related news, Gill provided board members with an update on school operations during the crisis.
The superintendent addressed the current meals distribution project, a continuity of instruction plan, financial impacts on the school budget, hiring updates, and efforts regarding communication with students and teachers during the shutdown.
Five locations are currently serving grab-and-go meals with curbside service for breakfast and lunch selections. At the time of Gill’s briefing, more than 13,000 meals at been served at those locations, and requests for those services continue to increase.
Beginning this week, multiple meals will be distributed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and students are not required to be present to receive the food.
“We expect that meal distribution will increase substantially,” Gill said.
The county’s meal preparation staff will man those locations on a rotating basis beginning next week, replacing volunteers who have assisted in past weeks.
Gill pointed out that food supplies are adequate, and the process for distribution is non-contact.
“Our supplies are pretty robust at this point, but, again, this is all contingent upon how long this goes on,” Gill said.
Gill credited teachers, principals and administrators with working long hours to ensure Hanover students continue to receive quality instruction during the crisis.
He said those efforts include a focus on providing academic support for all learners and making sure students are provided social and emotional support during the crisis, including counseling and other services.
Gill noted the differences in broadband access affecting Hanover students and said paper packets have been delivered to students unable to access online learning efforts.
Initial efforts to keep students engaged for two to three weeks have now transformed in to comprehensive instruction programs designed to ensure “there are not learning gaps when students return in September.”
This phase of instruction offers teachers more ability to tailor plans for their specific classes and address individual instruction.
“It is in no way, shape, or form intended as a complete replacement for the six to seven hours a student would spend during the school day,” Gill said. “It is intended to keep our students involved and build that base or platform going into next year at a reasonable rate.”
Students will not receive traditional grades for the final marking period and will be assessed for promotion by the teacher who considers a number of factors in that decision.
Final grades for the year will be based on the previous three quarters of instruction.
Gill noted that HCPS returned $3 million to the county in unused funds that was returned to the school’s CIP fund.
“We know this closure is going to result in potentially a loss of millions in sales tax and other revenues, so in addition to the $3 million, it is our intent to try to do our part to close that gap with an additional $750,000,” Gill said.
Gill projected a $1.15 million loss in meal revenues during the closure due to the absence of lunch fees.
He also noted that K-12 education in the Commonwealth is expecting a one-time stimulus package, but the amount or timing of those funds is unknown at this time. “We are hopeful to have those numbers sometime in the next two or three weeks,” Gill said. “What that final number will be, we do not know.”
