VITALE, James, 86, of Hanover, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, September 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Vitale; and their children, Carol Ann and Michael Vitale. He is survived by his children, Charles Vitale (Maury), Denise Vitale (Henry), Annette Shuff (Tom), Cecelia Peay (Tony) and Tony Vitale (Kellie). Jim was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, but his heart was big enough to adopt many other family members. Jim was born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on October 9, 1932. After graduating high school, he joined the Merchant Marines, sailing around the world three times. He then served in the Army for two years, during which time he met his wife. He was a member of the VFW and served with the Richmond City Police. He was one of the founding members of Church of the Redeemer and sang in the choir for over 40 years. Jim said if you couldn’t feel the love in a hug, it wasn’t worth giving. His sense of humor made everyone laugh to his last day. The family received friends and family at Monaghan Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. (7300 Creighton Pkwy., 23111). Family will also receive friends and family at Church of the Redeemer on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately to follow at 12 p.m. (8275 Meadowbridge Rd., 23116). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Redeemer Choir.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
McAuliffe and Saslaw, at Richmond home of Joe Morrissey, say Democrats need him on their team
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.