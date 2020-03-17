BALDERSON, Wanda “Stump” C., 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Charles J. Balderson Sr.; and her parents. “Stump” is survived by her devoted children, Chris Balderson, Chuck Balderson Jr. (Connie) and Craig Balderson (Nan); three grandchildren, Amber Burch (Austin), Justin Balderson and Layne Balderson; a brother, Billy Adams (Fonda); and her fur baby, Sharlie. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother and “nannie,” who cherished her family. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, and she enjoyed gambling and playing the slot machines. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family received friends to celebrate her life Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice.
